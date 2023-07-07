Chesterfield gets $755K grant to bring high-speed internet to rural areas

Chesterfield County has received a $755,523 grant to bring improved high-speed internet services to nearly 500 homes, businesses and parcels throughout its rural areas.

The grant was awarded through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, and will support the county’s partnership with Dominion Energy and wireless provider All Points Broadband.

The county is investing $1.3 million in its broadband coverage initiative, with All Points Broadband contributing $5.5 million and Dominion adding $5.7 million. The project is expected to take 24 to 36 months to complete.

More than 80% of the 494 unserved areas are in the Matoaca District, a rural, fast-growing area in the southern part of the county.

“Chesterfield is excited about this great news and about the opportunity to work with our partners to implement this grant,” said Deputy County Administrator Clay Bowles. “It will provide these citizens with what is nowadays a critical piece of infrastructure.”

The funding is another example of local and national commitments toward providing high-speed internet to underserved communities.

In June, Virginia learned it would receive $1.5 billion in federal grants to connect every home and business to broadband networks, part of the White House's $42 billion spending plan to make broadband access universal by 2030.

Henrico County received more than $500,000 in funding through VATI in May, setting the stage to improve internet services in its own rural communities.