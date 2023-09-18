Richard Petty and Junior Johnson used to race on what used to be called the toughest short track in the South and now Chesterfield County wants to bring auto racing back to Southside Speedway.

The county’s Economic Development Authority is seeking proposals to bring the track back to life, and, officials hope, bring still more life to the sports tourism the county is developing around the Genito Road interchange with Route 288.

“We’ve heard from many citizens loud and clear, including those who are passionate about returning racing to Southside,” said Supervisor Chris Winslow, who represents the Clover Hill district.

“It’s time to let the process work so that we may achieve a sustainable business plan for the site that helps unlock the area’s immense potential. Conversations and meetings continue as we look for capable partners to work hand in hand with the county.”

The 0.333-mile track opened in 1959, but racing stopped in December, 2020, when the owners of the track announced they would close the facility permanently.

Stock car racing legends including Petty, Johnson, Darrell Waltrip, Bobby Allison and Wendell Scott were regulars at the track, and current NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin grew up racing at Southside Speedway. Hamlin hosted the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown at the track from 2008-2010.

The EDA is asking for proposals for the 14.8-acre parcel that includes the track, to be submitted by Oct. 11.

The agency’s main goals are to return auto racing to Southside Speedway, and to provide more space for entertainment events, including concerts and sports events. It wants to generate revenue from either selling or leasing the property, as well as from taxes, and sees the track as a way to boost the area around the Genito interchange, where the Board of Supervisors last year approved a special focus plan for the area’s long-term development.

Proposals should detail racetrack plans, including for buildings, bleachers and stands to accommodate at least 5,500 patrons and either a proposed purchase price or lease payment. The plans could include other facilities, such as restaurants, theaters, breweries, arcades or street food sales.

Proposals also need to get specific about road, water, sewer, and private utility improvements that would be required, as well as a financial plan detailing where the money for the project will come from, along with projected cash flow statements for the first five years of operation and an economic impact study.

The proposals will be evaluated on their financial strength, the long-term economic impact, the lease or purchase price proposed and the impact on adjacent parcels. The EDA gave no fixed timeline for a decision, but said it would do so in a timely way.

