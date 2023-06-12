Chesterfield County’s bond referendum projects are receiving a boost in the form of $105 million in general obligation bonds.

The county is issuing the bonds to begin work on the county and school projects outlined in the $540 million referendum voters passed in November. Schools will receive $375 million of that funding, while $165 million will be used for county facilities.

General obligation bonds are issued by state or local governments, with the proceeds being used to pay for capital projects. The bonds are backed with the "full faith and credit" of the issuer, which repays purchasers from available sources such as tax revenue.

About $55 million of the general obligation bonds will go toward the new Falling Creek Police Station, replacements of the Chester Fire & EMS Station and the Enon Library, improvements at River City Sportsplex and Horner Park and increased accessibility to conservation areas throughout the county.

The replacements of A.M. Davis Elementary and Bensley Elementary, as well as construction of new elementary, middle and high schools along the western portion of Route 360, will receive the remaining $50 million in issuances.

The sale is expected to happen Wednesday, with the bonds being issued over a five- to seven-year period, said Chesterfield Budget Director Gerard Durkin.

Recently, Chesterfield’s Triple-A (AAA) bond rating was reaffirmed for the 27th year. Chesterfield, Hanover County and Henrico County are among the 1% of U.S. counties that scored the highest with each of the “Big 3” agencies: Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch Ratings.

The AAA rating allows Chesterfield to issue bonds for infrastructure improvements at their lowest possible interest rates. The county will save millions as it repays its 2022 referendum bonds over a 20-year period.

“That’s particularly important given the challenges we’re facing in the current inflationary environment,” Chesterfield County Administrator Joe Casey said. “Amid rising interest rates, Chesterfield will be able to meet the needs of our growing community while also deriving considerable financial benefit from borrowing at the lowest cost.”