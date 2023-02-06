The Richmond Planning Commission will have two months before making a decision on a plan to expand a Church Hill senior living center.
Bacon Retirement Community owner Bacon Housing LP requested the change after several residents came forward to protest the proposed special-use permit that the company was seeking to expand the 815 N. 35th St. site.
The developers have proposed adding 70 units, eight townhomes and 60 parking spaces to the three-acre site. If approved by the city, the facility would be allowed up to 129 residential units.
“This was initially listed as a request to continue to the Feb. 21 meeting,” Planning Commission Secretary Matthew Ebinger said. “However, after additional discussion with the neighborhood, the applicant is requesting to continue to the April 3 meeting.”
People are also reading…
Unlimited access to our digital content — including videos, podcasts and the popular e-edition — starts at $1 for 26 weeks.
The facility is in the former Nathaniel Bacon School, which was converted into a 58-unit apartment building for low-income elderly people in the 1990s.
The proposal has faced opposition from neighbors concerned about the size of the expansion and what they say is a lack of input about the process. Concerns have also been raised about how construction will impact traffic and the overall aesthetic of the neighborhood.
Plans began last year when the developers requested the special-use permit. Since then, the firm has seen several postponements. The latest is the result of a community-led meeting organized by Councilmember Cynthia Newbille that led to a 90-day continuance in order to hear from residents.
Residents also can email Newbille at cynthia.newbille@richmondgov.com to share input.
The developer is now set to present its request at 1:30 p.m. April 3 in the fifth-floor conference room at City Hall, 900 E. Broad St. Following a recommendation, the project will go before the City Council for final approval.
From the Archives: Church Hill bakery produced thousands of pounds of bread per month
These September 1984 photos show Weiman’s Bakery once located at 127 N. 17th Street. The bakery was opened in 1945 by Jacob Weiman and eventually taken over by his son and grandson Morton and Allen.
The bakery produced thousands of pounds of baked goods each month—at its peak, Weiman said they turned out nearly 120,000 pounds a month. Over the years the bakery supplied grocery stores, some brand-name bread dealers and local restaurants.
The bakery closed in February 2013.
Em Holter (804) 649-6178
@EmHolterNews on Twitter