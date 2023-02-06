09-07-1984 (cutline): Weiman's Bakery, 127 N. 17th St., did its share yesterday to replenish the world with bread.

From the Archives: Church Hill bakery produced thousands of pounds of bread per month

These September 1984 photos show Weiman’s Bakery once located at 127 N. 17th Street. The bakery was opened in 1945 by Jacob Weiman and eventually taken over by his son and grandson Morton and Allen.

The bakery produced thousands of pounds of baked goods each month—at its peak, Weiman said they turned out nearly 120,000 pounds a month. Over the years the bakery supplied grocery stores, some brand-name bread dealers and local restaurants.

The bakery closed in February 2013.