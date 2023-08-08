Following months of discussion, the Richmond Charter Review Commission released its four-part plan on how the city would govern itself in the future, bringing drastic changes to local government.

The 168-page proposal offers numerous short- and long-term recommendations with the goal to smooth out problem areas within the current system and create what it says is a more equal balance of power between City Hall and City Council.

“A bedrock principle of democratic government is that the tools and machinery of government belong to the people,” the report says.

In order to do so, the commission has issued nearly 100 recommendations that would take years to implement, and all of which are subject to both local and state approval.

While initial proposals hinted at shifting the current strong mayor system to a council-manager system, the commission has backed off from the idea and instead is pushing for a “partnership model” which focuses on leveling the playing field before considering future shifts.

This includes allowing the mayor to hire and fire department employees. Currently, the mayor is only responsible for hiring a chief administrative officer. By making the switch, the commission stated that it will give the mayor more authority over its cabinet.

Likewise, the commission recommends City Council be in charge of hiring and firing the chief administrative officer. By doing so, the commission stated city council will have more access to and involvement from the officer. The commission also recommends the council and mayor sit down monthly to discuss what is going on within departments.

Additionally, the commission recommends city council have more power in the budget process by allowing a more balanced procedure as well as allocating additional resources to agencies in real time to meet emergent needs without council approval.

If the city were to move toward shifting its form of government, the commission stated it would recommend a seven-person council to include six district representatives, a mayor elected at-large to “develop policies and then collectively hire a city manager to implement them.”

However, because of the impact of the decision, the commission ultimately, recommended the city hold a referendum to gauge public opinion and opted to not make a push for it now. Instead, it recommends the council create a separate commission by the end of this year to determine how it will hold a referendum concerning the potential changes.

The commission will present its findings to the City Council and suggest the city send in their approved recommendations ahead of the 2024 General Assembly.

The Charter Review Commission, a city-appointed, citizen-led volunteer board, was formed last year at the request of the city council.

Its goals were simple: to determine what does and doesn’t work for the city and how can its charter be amended to better streamline city government. This includes taking a look at city governance, how each political entity functions and how they are paid.

The commission began the daunting task of revising the city charter, deemed the “constitution of the city,“ by establishing a plan and dividing the group into two separate committees: governance and electoral.

Currently, the city operates with an elected mayor, a chief administrative officer and a nine-member city council who all share varying degrees of power.

Essentially, the elected mayor operates as the executive branch and is the face of the operation while the city council functions as the legislative body.

While the city has taken up the “is this government working” baton numerous times throughout its history, this year’s Charter Review Commission is one of its more extensive deep dives in a long time and the first since it first adopted its current form of government 20 years ago.

“Since the establishment of the Mayor-Council form of government in 2004, no comprehensive assessment of the Charter as a whole has been undertaken,” the commission’s outline states.

The city’s current charter dates back to 1948. Since then, it has seen numerous amendments in its time. While some were minor, others resulted in large-scale shifts of power including shifting from an at-large council to a district-based council in 1977.