Developers will no longer be required to provide off-street parking following a unanimous vote by Richmond City Council Monday night.

The final vote comes after several months of discussions, referrals and an eventual seal of approval from the Planning Commission which unanimously voted to recommend the city repeal the mandatory requirement.

Previously, the city required developers to provide a set number of off-street parking based on the size of the development, and the number of dwelling units, either with a lot or a deck, to accompany the business or residential housing being constructed.

According to Kevin Vonck, the city’s Director of Planning and Development Review, by eliminating parking minimums, the city government is taking a step back and letting the developers decide, on their own, how many parking spaces, if any at all, they will provide.

The new hands-off, laissez-faire approach on behalf of the city will result in more room to build additional housing units, ultimately increasing the city’s available housing stock.

“You may have a number of entities that will continue to provide, you may have situations where they will not provide a certain number of parking spaces,” Vonck said. “Those decisions are going to be based ultimately, on the end user, the resident, the tenant, the lessee.”

Following Mayor Levar Stoney’s mid-March declaration that the city is in an affordable housing crisis, the addition of more housing units will help alleviate that problem.

Likewise, developers claim that in order to build and keep up with construction demands for parking lots and decks, they rely on higher rent payments to cover costs. With lower costs, developers will not charge higher rents.

The average cost of constructing a parking lot in the city can range from $9,000 to $41,000. In a 2016 study published by the University of California, Los Angeles, buildings that have parking garages charge 17% more in rent each month than those that do not.

While the vote ultimately saw widespread support from council members, it did not come without opposition with at least one resident coming forward to argue against the repeal.

Oregon Hill resident Charles Pool said that by eliminating all of the city’s parking regulations, it is giving up its opportunity to offer incentives. For example, if electric cars become the new normal, the city will no longer be able to put forth requirements.

“This is throwing out the baby with the bath, certainly with the zoning regs for different uses,” Pool said. “But once you throw out the entire parking (regulations), the city has lost much of its opportunity to negotiate.”

First district council member Andreas Addison, who initially proposed the paper, said that the market will dictate what developers will do. If the renter’s market wants parking, then developers will construct lots.

“I do believe that as parking is built, it now becomes an asset of investment,” Addison said. “If a developer wants to provide access to the parking spaces, they can and they will.”

While initially second district council member Katherine Jordan had reservations as her district, which includes the Fan, faces its fair share of crowded street parking, Jordan said she ultimately got on board citing the environmental impact.

As the city moves forward with its climate sustainability plan and works to become more environmentally friendly, Jordan said the city council has a responsibility to push the city in the right direction which will ultimately lead to less vehicle reliance and better public transit.

While she said she supports the measure, it will not be the end of parking discussions.

“I do think there’s a through line between the people who are for it and against it, that we all really want a more livable city,” Jordan said. “ I just want those who are following us to know that I’m committed to working on a shared parking solution.”

While only one person spoke in opposition at the meeting, several folks submitted letters, several on behalf of neighborhood associations, citing their concerns. Many of them argued that eliminating minimums will lead to fewer parking for people who live in mixed-use areas.

According to Vonck, over the past five years, the city has approved 50 large-scale residential, commercial and mixed-use projects. In total, the city required 4,789 spaces. The developers provided 12,646.

Numerous people in attendance came forward to speak in favor of the repeal; many of them affiliated with various housing organizations highlighting the need for more housing stock.

Joh Gehlbach, Vice President of Government Affairs with the Richmond Association of Realtors, said the removal of the minimums will help increase housing stock. While it will probably not result in immediate lower rents, Gehlbach said it will lead to better land use.

Barry Green, a board member of the Partnership for Smarter Growth and RVA Rapid Transit, was among eight others who came forward to speak in favor.

According to Green, a fourth-generation South Side resident, the city needs to push for more green infrastructure. By eliminating parking minimums, it will place more emphasis on increasing access to cleaner transportation.

“Parking lots should not have this much power in our city. They shouldn’t possess this much land in our cities,” Green said. “Most importantly, they shouldn’t be prioritized as much in our city.”

The ordinance repeal is in line with the Richmond 300 Master Plan, which serves as the city’s roadmap to all things development over the next few decades, which is in favor of more dense, walkable mixed-use neighborhoods and less auto-centric zoning.

Richmond is not alone in its choice to eliminate its parking minimums joining a growing list, including Philadelphia, Atlanta and New York City, to become more energy efficient and denser, opting out of blankets of asphalt, and instead choosing to utilize the space for further housing.

