More than one hundred community organizers sang on the steps of City Hall, and an impromptu church choir belted out the old mainstay hymn “Amazing Grace.”

The prayer vigil, led by Rev. Sherman Z. Logan Jr., saw dozens come forward Tuesday evening to pray for lives lost as a result of gun violence in the city and make a plea to Mayor Levar Stoney to take action.

Following a joint letter submitted to the mayor on behalf of the faith-based organization Richmonders Involved in Strengthening our Communities, RISC, and the Virginia Caucus of Rank-and-file Educators, VCORE, city officials agreed to meet with the two institutions to discuss the implementation of the Group Violence Intervention plan.

While community members waited outside singing hymns, sharing testimonials and prayers, a few RISC and VCORE members sat in a hushed board room with Stoney and police Chief Rick Edwards for more than an hour discussing the city’s current gun violence prevention plan and the possibility of a new one.

“This is the city we will continue to fight for, so that lives can be saved, so that people can flourish, so that worlds can thrive and so that justice can be realized for every citizen in our city,” Pastor Marvin Gilliam Jr. said after sharing the story of the death of his brother-in-law.

Since the start of this year, Richmond has experienced 174 instances of gun-related injury. Last year, the city recorded 349, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Two were the deaths of Huguenot High School student Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, following Jackson’s graduation ceremony in June at the Altria Theater.

The event shocked residents and led RISC members to call for more deliberate, immediate action by advocating for the national Group Violence Intervention program.

The plan — utilized by numerous police departments including those in Oakland, California; Boston; Detroit; New Orleans; and in Richmond’s own backyard, Hopewell — touts that it “reduces homicide and gun violence, minimizes harm to communities by replacing enforcement with deterrence and fosters stronger relationships between law enforcement and the people.”

According to RISC members, the group first brought this proposed program to the city’s attention in February 2020. They argue the city has failed to implement it, which could drastically impact the city’s most vulnerable communities as “those at the highest risk of shooting someone are often the same people who face the highest risk of becoming a shooting victim.”

However, it is not that simple to adopt new policy, city officials said. Currently, the city is already operating another national gun violence prevention program titled the National Public Safety Initiative.

The partnership, established by the U.S. Department of Criminal Justice Services, offers a framework for local police departments to follow that includes numerous overlaps with the Gun Violence Prevention plan. Additionally, the program includes federal funding to cover the cost of various initiatives.

Richmond was one of 10 cities chosen to participate in the federal pilot program aimed at curbing gun violence.

Although city officials did not allow the media to be present during the meeting with the community advocates, Stoney and Edwards spoke to The Times-Dispatch and outlined what was said during the meeting.

Mainly, the conversation centered around the two plans and which was the better option to be implemented.

“No one is ever satisfied with someone losing their life to gun violence or someone being wounded by these weapons,” Stoney said. “We talked in length about that and how we’re all on the same page about this.”

Edwards said the department took into consideration numerous programs before landing on its current strategy. Although there are numerous overlaps between the two programs, like community outreach, deterrence efforts and youth programs, there are things within the GVI plan that the department cannot endorse — including a call-in program.

The call-in program proposes that law enforcement meet with violent groups to tell them that “violence must stop.” For Edwards, it feels more like a “stern talking to” and not as effective.

Although in its early stages, the city’s gun-related injuries are down from the past two years. Youth-related incidents have also decreased.

Following the meeting, there was little resolution.

“We were obviously both disappointed,” Stoney said. “They are disappointed because we have not said yes to GVI, and we were disappointed because they have not committed to collaboration.”

