Council eyes plan to make it easier to ride e-scooters 'after hours' in Richmond

Affordable public transit may become more accessible as Richmond City Council is scheduled to reconsider its e-scooter policy two years after its inception at its next meeting.

If approved, folks can expect to ride the rideshare electric scooters anywhere in the city from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. – an additional five hours from the current 9 p.m. curfew.

Additionally, the policy change will mandate companies deploy at least 20% of its fleet to the southside ensuring a more equitable distribution. Companies can opt to exceed the 500 fleet maximum as long as they meet the 20% southside deployment requirement.

Dironna Moore Clarke, administrator of the city’s Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility, addressed the city’s Land Use, Housing and Transportation Committee, chaired by councilmember Andreas Addison, Thursday afternoon regarding the proposed changes.

Ultimately, the decision to allow e-scooter hubs in the city came with the promise of meeting underserved communities. They offer residents a different mode of transportation in order to get to work, return home and generally travel short distances for low costs.

According to Clarke, the office made the suggestion to change its policy after reviewing data regarding e-scooter usage which showed people tend to operate them at later times in the day until curfew with 20% of users attempting to use the device after operating hours.

Both the GRTC buses and bikeshare program operate beyond permitted e-scooter hours.

Presently, there are two companies who operate within the city including Bird and Lime. Both are permitted to operate up to 500 e-scooters in the city for an annual fee of $45,000.

Along with changes to hours of operation and the location, the office is also requesting that the annual permit fee be increased by 25%. This would result in a net increase of $11,250 per company per year.

The additional revenue could go toward the city’s bikeshare program which utilizes the funds obtained from permit fees.

If there are certain locations that are deemed problem areas, the Department of Public Works can enforce geo-fencing which allows the city to stop any e-scooter transit in specific areas.

The proposed ordinance change saw support from the committee which unanimously voted to recommend approval of the changes and no one spoke for or against it during the public comment period.

Bolt Mobility in September ceased its e-scooter operation in Richmond after informing the city that it would not renew permits with the city.

City council will hear and make a decision on the ordinance change at its 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, regular meeting.

