The city of Richmond is officially moving forward with its Diamond District deal following final approval from the City Council — solidifying its plan to meet Major League Baseball guidelines.

The unanimous vote came Monday night following some discussion between the council, city officials and the Economic Development Authority.

The $2.4 billion project sees the land, sitting along North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Hermitage Road, turned over to the city’s Economic Development Authority, which will oversee the project from here.

“This is a transformational 67-acre redevelopment project in the city of Richmond that will result in new green space, mixed-income housing including rental units for families,” said Leonard Sledge, director of the EDA.

Prior to the vote, several residents came forward, including numerous labor union representatives, to show support for the project.

Those in favor argued that it will be a great investment to the community and will create numerous jobs in the area.

As a part of the development agreement, the city has ensured anyone working on the project will receive a minimum $16.50 an hour.

“In all of our neighborhoods, Hispanic, white, Black, everybody deserves to make a decent living, to have health insurance, to take your children out to eat at McDonald’s without worrying about how you’re going to pay your phone bill,” resident and labor union representative Donald Murphy said. “I think this is a great opportunity.”

No one came forward to speak in opposition.

The decision comes following weeks of back and forth between the city and Major League Baseball.

In order to continue playing, the city’s stadium, like many across the country, must meet specific structural standards set by MLB. Following a previous evaluation of the stadium, the league gave the city until 2023 to comply with the understanding that if it did not, then the Flying Squirrels could not play.

Despite making verbal commitments to meet MLB guidelines, the city has not released any ballpark designs or a construction timeline, the lack of which sent up alarm bells for several folks affiliated with the stadium.

In late April, an announcement from the Mayor’s Office stated a proposed deal had been reached between the city and a developer to replace the aging Diamond by building a new field and constructing a neighborhood around it.

The deal brings with it a newly projected opening day 2026 — a year past MLB’s deadline.

While the deal had been finalized, it still needed final approval from the council, which ultimately voted to seal the deal. The council’s vote follows two recommendations of approval from the Planning Commission and the Organizational Development Standing Committee.

The 56-page ordinance reveals that the city will cover some of the costs of Phase I, which includes the demolition of the stadium and the construction of a new one. It will pay for the public infrastructure, which typically includes roads, water and electricity.

The city anticipates covering those costs with cash from the land sale, public utilities enterprise funds and general obligation bonds. Additionally, the city plans to widen the tax district by adding adjacent properties along the intersection.

Tax revenue from the district will be used for building costs, and adding nearby properties to the district will help create a cohesive look from one neighborhood to another, according to a statement released by the city.

The EDA estimates it will take $118 million in issued bonds to construct the stadium. The city anticipates those bonds will generate a net proceed of $80 million.

Following questions relating to affordable housing from Sixth District council member Ellen Robertson, the EDA assures folks that low-income residents will not be priced out of the neighborhood with 20% of the apartment homes going to low-income families and 100 units reserved for those with public housing vouchers.

“I just want to get some shovels in the ground and get some Richmonders some work and build some housing that we desperately need,” said First District council member Andreas Addison.

The Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, will form a lease agreement to occupy the stadium. Additionally, Virginia Commonwealth University’s baseball team will use the stadium.

The project anticipates an 11-acre park — the original design showed a crescent-shaped green space weaving around the stadium’s outfield wall and in between buildings. It is unclear how closely the actual design will match the original renderings.

While the city announced last fall that it had come to an agreement with RVA Diamond Partners to build a stadium, residences, a hotel, retail and green space on 68 acres at the proposed site, plans stalled shortly afterward as rising interest rates delayed progress.

Initially, when the city first began soliciting donors in October 2021, the federal interest rate was 0.08%. Now, the rate is resting at nearly 5%. The increase in interest rates was one of the primary reasons the city opted to convey the land to the EDA, which will sell it to RVA Diamond Partners.

In the months leading up to the deal announcement, the city faced criticism from folks in the community as well as those associated with the stadium regarding the glacial pace it is taking to construct a stadium with a two-year deadline looming overhead.

While the city has settled on a final deal, it is still at risk of losing its baseball franchise if MLB holds steady on its deadline.

However, city officials have offered some reassurance. Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders said in a previous meeting that the city has spoken with MLB about next steps.

