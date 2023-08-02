More than two years after Virginia granted basic rights to domestic workers, a proposed federal bill protecting all domestic workers in the U.S. remains in the works.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., met with several domestic worker groups Tuesday in Richmond to highlight the contributions of domestic workers and discuss the challenges they face as some Congressional leaders push to enact the National Domestic Workers Bill of Rights.

“They encompass such a big percentage of the workforce, that they should just be entitled to be treated with respect and given the dignity that other workers get,” Kaine said. “It seems like a pretty common-sense ask.”

“The Domestic Bill of Rights offered new protections to many of these women that are sitting around this table,” said Yanet Limon, Virginia State Director of Care in Action. “But now, we want to take it to the national level. These folks are part of the essential backbone of taking care of our elders or children.”

In 2021, the General Assembly passed the Virginia Domestic Workers Bill of Rights, the first bill of its type to pass in a Southern state. The bill was spearheaded by Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, who was serving in the Virginia State Senate at the time.

At least 10 states, plus Washington D.C., Seattle and Philadelphia, have passed bills protecting the rights of domestic workers.

The National Domestic Workers Bill of Rights was introduced in 2021, but has yet to reach the Senate. A group of sponsors, led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. and Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., plans to re-introduce the bill to House committees in September.

The NDWA and local affiliates are hosting events throughout the country in August to raise awareness about the federal bill.

Virginia Ashby Sharpe is a caregiver to her 91-year-mother in Richmond. Sharpe’s mother desires to age in place, meaning the family will employ domestic home and health care workers for support.

“These domestic workers support life-saving care for elders and for people with disabilities that allow our loved ones to live independently and with dignity,” Sharpe said. “The skill, care and emotion it takes to do this work should be compensated.

With many Latina workers in attendance, the discussion included English and Spanish-speaking segments.

“The quality of our work depends on the quality of our listening,” Kaine said. “You want to be able to listen to people in the language that they are the most comfortable with.”

Besides basic protections, the topic of harassment was also brought up, including sexual harassment on the job, as well as workers being harassed about their immigration status.

While the additional items are not part of the proposed domestic workers bill, there are separate initiatives in development, such as the Department of Homeland Security adopting a policy in January that protects migrant workers.

For domestic workers in Richmond, they hope the National Domestic Workers Bill of Rights can provide further protections to improve their quality of life in the workplace.

“Many times, our work is undervalued,” said Marjorie Majorenos, a nanny and member of NDWA. “We must raise our voices to bring about positive action.”

