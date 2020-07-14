Douglas Freeman High School's administration held a moderated online panel Tuesday evening to discuss the Henrico County school's "Rebels" moniker and what it means to the community.
The panel was the latest in a series of steps taken by the administration to arrive at a decision on whether to keep the school's Confederate-linked nickname.
A community committee on the subject was recently formed. The members met Saturday and will convene again Monday and Aug. 1, with discussions among Freeman's administration to take place in early August.
Freeman Principal John Marshall said Tuesday that he hopes to announce a final decision in mid-August.
Marshall said the goal of Tuesday's "Freeman Family Forum" was for those with competing perspectives to listen to one another.
“As a Freeman family, we believe in leaning into tough conversations and listening to one another,” he said. “We’ve selected a panel that represents the continuum of views that we’ve heard.”
Marshall spoke at the beginning and end of the forum, but otherwise left the stage open to participants. Two moderators — Charm Bullard and Jonathan Zur, both with the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities — posed questions to the six panelists, who were:
* Drew Bright, a former teacher, coach and director of student activities and a member of the Freeman Athletic Hall of Fame;
* Kennedy Mackey, a Class of 2018 graduate who is now a student at Spelman College;
* Fred Facka, a Class of 1981 graduate who is the president and founder of the Douglas Freeman Alumni Association;
* Ed Pruden, the school’s principal from 2000 to 2007 and the father of three Freeman students;
* Jamie Smith, a Class of 2006 graduate; and
* Harry Warner, a Freeman parent who has served as executive director of the Virginia War Memorial Foundation and is now chief development officer of the American Civil War Center at Tredegar.
Marshall, the school principal, said the panel did not include any current students by design, though they are an integral part of the ongoing dialogue, in order to protect them from possible criticism as a result of sharing their opinions.
Mackey, the panel’s most recent Freeman graduate, spoke most strongly in support of changing the nickname. She said she “never once in my four years felt any connection to the nickname 'Rebels.'"
“For me, it’s pretty simple: The word 'Rebel' for me represents a time and a place and a people who would have in no way been comfortable or an advocate for who I am today and what my reality is today,” said the student at Spelman, a historically Black college in Atlanta.
“And so there’s nothing that can be done to make me personally comfortable with that. There’s no amount of decontextualization that can be done to change what the word 'Rebel' means.”
Facka stood out as the nickname’s most ardent defender.
“No one is here defending the past,” he said, referring to the school’s traditions rooted in the Confederacy. In the past, “Dixie” was sung at football games, and the mascot was a Confederate soldier.
“What we’re here to do is defend the future. We need Rebels, in the broad sense, of standing up to power. We’re all Rebels here today. ... Having lost and, rightly so, retired our former Confederate mascot, flag [and] song, 'Rebels' actually becomes more important because it’s become scarce. And so it means to me the future of being able to speak freely, to talk truth to power.”
Pruden said that in his time at the school, he preferred to refer to the school's students as the “Freeman family” rather than by "Rebels."
“I felt that, our minority students, I just had a sense deep in my heart that they couldn’t be entirely comfortable with that," he said, likening the school's nickname to the now-retired name of Washington's NFL team.
“Freeman isn’t good for any of us unless it’s good for all of us. We can find something to put across our chests that everyone wearing the uniforms can be proud of.”
Bright and Warner both suggested alternatives to changing the name, such as naming a bulldog mascot Rebel, or creating a new nickname with a similar connotation, such as Freedom Fighters.
Pruden at one point referenced controversy surrounding Hanover County's Lee-Davis High School and its mascot, the Confederates. He said Lee-Davis and Freeman are the two schools that “pop up frequently” in the conversation surrounding Confederate imagery in local schools.
On a 4-3 vote Tuesday night, the Hanover School Board decided to rename both Lee-Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
Said Pruden: “It’s just a context I don’t think we can escape. ... I just hope that Freeman won’t be the last school to come into the 21st century.”
