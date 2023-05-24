The Richmond City Council declared it will not tolerate discrimination after removing a resident from City Hall on Monday for making homophobic comments.

During the city’s public comment period in which residents have three minutes to address any topic that is not on the agenda, Richmond resident Joseph Domino came forward to discuss drag performances in the city.

Council President Michael Jones asked Domino to leave the podium and sit down after Domino made transphobic and homophobic comments.

“We will not tolerate anything that would demean any person that lives in the city,” Jones said. “Everyone has a right to live in the city.”

Despite several requests for him to return to his seat, Domino remained at the podium, saying drag performances are “dangerous substance” to children and will lead to communist indoctrination.

As a result, Jones ordered Domino be removed from City Hall. Domino left without incident.

City councilmembers spoke out against Domino’s remarks following the public comment period, stating that drag performances are a form of artistic expression.

Second district Councilmember Katherine Jordan denounced Domino’s comments and said she would have liked for him to have stayed to hear their responses.

Additionally, Jordan said that the coffee shop, where Domino said he first saw a flyer for a drag performance for children, is a great community partner.

“I revert back to be discouraged and angry that folks choose to focus on this when there are actual threat and dangers to our children,” Jordan said.

