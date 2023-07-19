Rick Edwards is "acting" police chief no longer.

In a statement released Wednesday, the city officially appointed Edwards to head the Richmond Police Department, which he has been running for nine months.

Edwards, a 24-year veteran of the department, had been serving as acting chief since the sudden removal of the former chief Gerald Smith, who resigned in October while under scrutiny over his handling of an alleged and uncorroborated mass shooting plot.

"You know like I told the team today, nothing really changes except for the first time in probably two and half years, I'll have an actual title instead of one that has 'acting' in front of it," Edwards said last evening, hours after the appointment was made public, recalling how he rose through the ranks and also served as an acting major in the department.

"We're going to stick with the plan and do what the Richmond police department does best, which is continue to fight crime as we can and make sure that we're having a great relationship with the community and that's what we're out here today doing."

Congratulations to our new @RichmondPolice Chief, Rick Edwards!



As Interim Chief, he has been an incredible leader for the City of Richmond. I look forward to continuing our work to serve the public and address the pressing public safety issues of our city. https://t.co/5mpjxb9Ayr — Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) July 19, 2023

"The first thing on my agenda is to continue to build back our department. You know, after 2020 we lost a lot of officers, and we're still in the process of trying to get those officers back and to find the new people. One of the things that we've been really excited about is that we've been able to get some more recently retired officers, who still want to serve, and get them back into positions where they can be productive for us.

"That's priority number one, while still trying to tackle gun violence and make sure that we're continuing to have a great relationship with our community," he added.

Mayor Stoney described Edwards as having been “an incredible leader for the city of Richmond.”

"His almost 24 years with RPD have prepared him to meet the challenges our community faces. Rick understands that public safety is at its best when it involves members of the community and law enforcement,” said Stoney. “I can think of no one better suited to this role at this time than Chief Rick Edwards.”

Lincoln Saunders, the city's chief administrative officer, said that Edwards "brings decades of experience to this role and has a solid reputation throughout the region. We are excited about his leadership and his commitment to further improving our community."

Community outreach effort launched

The announcement naming Edwards lauded his nine-month tenure, including his efforts to increase transparency regarding police shootings and body-worn camera footage. Under Edwards, the city has begun releasing "critical incident briefings" when officers use their firearms.

Edwards has reached out to the various communities in Richmond by holding regular neighbor walks, knocking on doors of residents and asking about their concerns and complaints. City Councilor Reva Trammell has lauded his leadership and ability to restore morale in an office deflated first by the protests in the summer of 2020, and later by the Dogwood Dell amphitheater controversy under chief Smith.

In his first appearance as a full-fledged police chief, Edwards took part in a community walk last night in the Brookside of town.

In the wake of recent resignations, Edwards has actively sought to encourage RPD officers to reverse course. To cadets and prospective recruits, Edwards has sold a job with the RPD as “honorable work” where “what you do matters.”

The city said that Edwards was picked after a nationwide search that involved panel interviews, one-on-ones and extensive background checks. The city used executive search firm PoliHire, who polled Richmond City Council and RPD staff as to “what the community of Richmond hoped for in a police chief.”

The posting received 26 applicants, and three candidates advanced to interviews, which were conducted in mid-July.

Panelists in the hiring process included City Councilman Mike Jones; James Minor of the NAACP; Pastor Robert Winfree of New Life Deliverance Tabernacle Church; James Millner, representing RVA PRIDE; and Carl Scott, representing Richmond’s newly formed local police union, the Richmond Coalition of Police.

Other panelists included VCU criminology professor William Pelfrey and members of Stoney’s administrative staff.

“Every candidate we interviewed was great, but Rick was exceptional,” Millner said. “His deep love for the city, his understanding of its diversity and his knowledge of the department make him the right choice for chief of police.”

Pelfrey said Edwards impressed in his interview in part by explaining how he would "do more with less," and by pitching a new version of the Richmond Police Department restructured around high-tech policing. He emphasized the importance of a forthcoming real-time crime center as a solution to the departments staffing woes, which remain severe. This spring, RPD had more than 150 job vacancies.

"He knows the department, he knows its successes, and he knows the things that have not gone well," Pelfrey said. "He's lived through some of the darkest moments of the police department. As a result, he would obviate the learning curve that someone from an outside agency would bring."

Criticism over policing of high-crime areas

Some of those darkest moments have come recently, in the wake of criticism about aggressive over-policing of high-crime areas. And internal affairs reports made public by The Richmond Times-Dispatch showed that the department disciplined its own officers for their heavy-handed response to protests in the summer of 2020, including officers who pepper-sprayed protestors in the face.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office on Oct. 5, 2020, sought criminal charges for simple assault against two RPD officers, but a grand jury opted not to indict them.

Edwards has backed his officers, and consistently pushed for what he says is smarter, data-driven policing that can lead to quicker arrests and safer streets. RPD has installed “Flock” cameras, a brand of license plate recognition camera, throughout the city.

Edwards has also continued RPD’s “Operation Red Ball”, a program that hyper-focuses on Richmond’s vulnerable areas, like its public housing complexes, and culls lists of potential “shooters”. Shooters are identified by monitoring public housing residents on the Flock cameras, tracking social media and speaking with informants.

In April, Edwards said that technology is the future of the police department. It serves as an unbiased source, holds merit in court and can help limit the retraumatization of victims.

The approach has been hailed by Stoney, who called the crime-centers that process crime data a “force multiplier” in his state of the state address.

Em Holter and Patrick Wilson, of The Times-Dispatch, contributed to this story.

New chief: The timeline Rick Edwards, who was named Richmond police chief on Wednesday, has filled the position in an interim role since the resignation of Gerald Smith in October. Here’s how the process worked, according to the city. MARCH: City hires the firm Polihire, based in Washington, D.C., to conduct search for new chief. APRIL 4: Firm announces position and gets 26 applicants. The city said the firm spoke with City Council members, police staff and community members “to better understand what the community of Richmond hoped for in a police chief.” JULY 10: Four candidates advance and are interviewed by a panel of City Council President Michael Jones, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Sabrina Joy-Hogg, Mayor Chief of Staff Maggie Anderson, Human Resources Director Tyrome Alexander, Virginia Pride Director James Millner, Richmond NAACP President James Minor, Richmond Coalition of Police official Carl Scott, VCU policing professor William Pelfrey and the Rev. Robert Winfree. WEDNESDAY: Edwards is named chief.

Collection: Newly named Richmond police Chief Rick Edwards