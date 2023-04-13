Nearly a year ago, the longstanding umbrella organization known as the Enrichmond Foundation unexpectedly dissolved, leaving behind a series of unanswered questions – mainly, what happened to all of the money? At the time of its collapse, the organization was tasked with handling the funds and budgets of roughly 85 smaller organizations, bringing the total lost revenue to $3 million.

Soon after the collapse, a quarter of the affected organizations joined together to form the Enrichmond Accountability Project. With two goals in mind, the project launched a probe determined to find out what happened and to seek retribution.

Now, they could soon get the chance, as the Attorney General Jason Miyares' office has confirmed they are investigating the foundation. Meanwhile, the mayor's office has said the FBI are also looking into the group, although the feds would not confirm or deny a probe.

“To whatever extent possible, we want to recover the funds that we lost and the another one is to do whatever we can to hold whoever is responsible, accountable for whatever happened,” Dave Pohlmann, the president of the Richmond Tree Stewards, an organization founded to promote and improve the health of city trees, and who is also a member of the accountability project.

The city-affiliated nonprofit was created in 1990 to support city parks and community groups and mostly relied on donations from the public. Attempts to reach the foundation for comment either through its website or the number listed were unsuccessful.

Seeking retribution

Among the Richmond sites affected by the foundation's collapse is the proclaimed “Castle on the James” that looms above the river’s waters. At one time, it provided most of the city’s drinking water. Now, a small wooden connecting bridge welcomes visitors to its doors.

This is where the historical Byrd Park Pump House has stood for nearly 150 years. It weathered countless storms and floods. Its rock walls remained steadfast as the years continued to turn. But it didn't go unscathed. It needed a lot of time, money and energy to restore it back to its original state. Despite the ask, Penn Markham answered the call.

In 2017, Markham, along with other community members set on preserving the site's legacy, launched the Friends of Pump House and while the work brought its own challenges, Markham, president of the group and a member of the accountability project, never could have imagined that his trust in one of the city's well-established foundation would soon be broken.

With several other "friends of" organizations placing their funds, primarily comprised of local donors and grants, in the hands of the Enrichmond Foundation, Markham didn't think twice. For years, the group received funds and transferred them to the foundation to keep separate and allocate when needed. It was a partnership that worked well.

When the pump house received donations, they were handed over to the foundation to keep separate and allocate when needed.

Then, it all came toppling down.

“We had heard rumors a couple weeks before the collapse that they might be in trouble but there was nothing we could really act on,” Markham said.

For most, the foundation had held onto their finances for many years – some over a decade. So, the thought of losing all of their funding came as a shock. For Markham and the Friends of Pump House, the total losses tallied upward $30,000. For Pohlmann and the Richmond Tree Stewards, the final loss totaled $29,000.

For Brian Palmer, a founding member of the Friends of East End, the investigations are a step in the right direction as the organization has been pushing for answers for years.

While the foundation dissolved last year, Palmer has been raising concerns about it for years when the foundation set up a company to purchase the cemeteries and developed a $19 million plan to refurbish the cemeteries.

Currently the fate of the two cemeteries remain unknown following the collapse with city council hinting at purchasing the two sites. When the proposal to purchase the sites went before council late-February, it voted to postpone making a decision for another 60 days.

“They have done enough damage to the cemeteries and to the community they claimed to serve,” Palmer said. “I urge the city to allow investigations to run their course and then to exclude anyone shown to have acted improperly or to have been derelict in their duties.”

Accountability in action

According to the Attorney General Office’s spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita, this is an ongoing investigation and as a result, the office cannot comment further.

“I can confirm we’re investigating but that’s it,” LaCivita stated in an email.

Additionally, Mayor Levar Stoney said the FBI is also investigating. When contacted, the Richmond Office of the FBI said they could not confirm or deny any ongoing investigations.

For Pohlmann, and others in the accountability project, the state involvement offers some relief. In the past few months, Pohlmann said he has been in contact with lawyers and has considered taking legal action.

But legal action costs valuable funds and many must weigh the costs. With the resources that the Attorney General’s Office brings, Pohlmann said they are potentially one step closer to retribution.

“They’ve got the resources to pursue an investigation as well as they’ve got the responsibility of checking to see if anything illegal occurred and if it did, then to prosecute it,” Pohlmann said. “So, getting them involved is a win for us.”

While some are more hopeful, others have cut their losses and accepted the reality that they may never see their money returned.

While Stoney’s fiscal year 2024 budget features a $250,000 line item for organizations affected by the collapse, if approved, it is roughly 8% of all of the unanswered funds.

As for the Pump House, it has continued to weather the storm. Despite losing an estimated $30,000, Markham said they have all but made up for it with the community coming together to make up the difference.

“It’s very frustrating that that much money can just disappear and no one has to suffer any consequences except the people who are harmed by it and it’s highly unlikely we’d be able to get anything and if you do, it’s going to be peanuts,” Markham said. “We’ve at least have something in the bank – that the FDIC insures.”