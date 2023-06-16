In May, environmental advocates hosted an event to raise awareness about toxic gases coming from a medical sterilization facility eastern Henrico County.

Now, the Environmental Protection Agency says it will host a community meeting, albeit virtually via Zoom on June 20, at 6 PM

“During the meeting, EPA staff will discuss revised risk information related to the Sterilization Services of Virginia commercial sterilizer facility, located at 5674 Eastport Boulevard in Henrico,” said an unattributed EPA press release.

The meeting will likely serve to clarify confusion around the facility that has residents concerned: a sterilization company that takes in used medical equipment, washes their payload in ethylene oxide, and then releases it back to its client hospitals and medical centers.

The ethylene oxide used in the process has been shown by the EPA to be a hazardous air pollutant known to cause respiratory issues and increase cancer risk. Since it’s a gas, it can easily leak from these sterilizing facilities, which often run around the clock to handle high demand.

The estimates it is currently releasing nine times the acceptable amount of ethylene oxide into the community, the Times-Dispatch reported in May.

In 2021, 5,000 pounds of the harmful, colorless gas leaked into the eastern Henrico neighborhood, affecting a radial region extending several miles. Numerous schools and childcare facilities lie within that circle.

The Eastport Boulevard facility is called Sterilization Services of Virginia. It’s one of three owned by parent company Altair Engineering. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reached out to the facility several times in May but did not receive a response to questions.

Initially, the EPA said that the facility published a note online saying the facility had installed controls to prevent so much gas leakage. But when asked, spokesperson David Sternberg said that it "has not installed new controls," raising questions about the validity of the online note.

The EPA is also doing an in-person meeting in August to address PFAS, the forever chemicals found in water, and ethylene oxide, the press release said. That date has not yet been announced.

Residents can join the June 20 meeting via Zoom link, which is posted on the EPA’s website under “News Releases” for June 6.