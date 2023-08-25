EPA meets with Henrico residents about chemical leaks in the community

Henrico County residents have met with government agencies to discuss the risks of two harmful substances that have been leaking into the eastern part of the county.

One substance, ethylene oxide — or ETO — is a sweet, colorless gas used in several industries nationwide. The Environmental Protection Agency started reanalyzing the gas in 2016 and found it to be at least 60 times more carcinogenic than previously believed.

The EPA published a list of 25 U.S. counties, including Henrico, last fall where ETO had been leaking into the atmosphere.

Sterilization Services of Virginia, a company that cleans medical equipment, was found earlier this year to have been emitting roughly nine times the acceptable level of ETO in a radius up to five miles from its location at 5674 Charles City Road.

Virginia Department of Environmental Quality representatives told over 100 county residents in a packed meeting room on Wednesday that the agency is currently working to fix the emissions affecting eastern Henrico and that the firm’s facility has already complied with important mitigation steps.

ETO has been leaking from the facility in two separate ways.

After being used to disinfect the medical utensils, the gas is discharged out of the facility through a stack, or chimney. That stack has been the single-largest point of emissions from the facility, according to a DEQ representative, and that the company, SSV, put in place new systems in July that should reduce the risk from that source by 99%.

The second source of emissions, called “fugitive emissions,” escapes through doors, windows, cracks and leaks in a facility. Those are much harder to address.

“One of the things we found in the last couple of years is that these fugitive emissions are actually driving the risk on most communities,” said Madeline Beal, senior risk communication advisor for the EPA. “Historically, regulations on the books don’t do anything about fugitive emissions.”

Risk estimates around that five-mile radius from the facility were estimated to be at around 1 additional cancer case per 10,000 people exposed to the gas over a 70-year period, per a July analysis. Authorities said SSV has been complying with regulators and that the previous estimates should have improved.

Employees of the facility had a higher risk of developing certain cancers, at 1 in 117.

Newly proposed regulations are expected to curb the emissions to a safe standard. The EPA is required to mitigate a risk like ETO until levels are below 100 in 1 million. Those updated safety standards are expected to pass around 18 months from now.

Agencies are using the Clean Air Act to reduce the amount of ETO coming out of facilities by 80%, including both fugitive and typical emissions. Those would see stricter control systems and better monitoring.

The EPA is also using the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) to protect workers and communities. It is seeking to reduce the amount of ETO used to sterilize equipment, reduce the time workers spend in areas with higher levels of ETO, and increase monitoring standards inside these facilities.

One issue with the chemical is how it is measured. Current technology can detect ETO only once it is far beyond safe levels. Authorities instead measure emissions from its source, like the SSV facility, and use modeling to determine community risk.

“People come to us asking to put monitoring at their children’s schools. Unfortunately, there is no monitor we can put at the school that tells whether your child is safe,” Beal said. “We find that the best way to measure is at the source and we can model which tells us about the whole community.”

According to EPA representatives, SSV has been working with regulators and has begun complying with the standards that will be required in 18 months.

“I was concerned about this company and the sterilization. It concerns the whole community,” said Varina resident Vickie Keghe. “I have a grandchild that’s in day care around there, and there are other schools in the area, I’m very concerned.”

Keghe also worries about the second chemical that was talked about at the meeting, which she said she did not get enough answers about.

Perfluoroalkyls — or PFAS — were found to be leaking into the groundwater two years ago, according to Beal. It was brought to the attention of the EPA by the Newport News Water Works, which discovered it during water testing.

Authorities say they are still identifying all of the sources of PFAS leaks, but that a vast majority of contamination is coming from firefighting foams used at the airport.

“What concerned me was that I live in an area of Varina; there’s Diamond Springs. I draw off of the water from those same springs. Are those springs being tested? How many years has this been going on?”

Regulators say they had yet to uncover any unsafe levels of PFAS in hundreds of private wells that they tested, but that there were more tests ongoing.

“PFAS is very persistent in the environment and is not going to go away anytime soon,” Beal said. “We are still working to identify all of the sources and the extent of the contamination. It’s a long process and in doing that we have to work with the responsible parties for identifying and cleaning it up.”

Henrico said none of its waterlines have been contaminated by PFAS. The major concern lies within household wells in the White Oak Swamp Creek Basin in the eastern part of the county.

Henrico has a free sampling program for anyone in the area who is concerned their well might be contaminated.

Bentley Chan, Henrico’s public utilities director, said about $80 million had been identified to build more waterlines throughout the county, which could benefit residents with private wells in the White Oak Swamp Creek Basin.

“We are moving forward aggressively to make sure that we have set standards that protect people’s risk from drinking water,” Beal said. “We’re also moving forward across the agency on actions to reduce the sources to get upstream of this problem and eliminate PFAS that get into the sources of drinking water.”

The county is expecting more meetings to be hosted in the future, though none have yet to be scheduled.