In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency was overdue to take a second look at a sweet, colorless gas used by industries nationwide. The concern was that it might be more toxic than previously known.

The agency’s concerns were founded. Ethylene oxide — or ETO — was found to be at least 60 times more carcinogenic than believed. Workers coming into daily contact with the gas were reporting leukemia and breast cancer at abnormal rates. Last fall, the EPA published a list of 25 U.S. counties where ETO has been leaking into the atmosphere.

On that list: Henrico County.

Henrico has been home to a sterilization facility for medical equipment since 1990. The EPA now says the company, Sterilization Services of Virginia, is releasing roughly nine times the acceptable level of ETO in a radius of up to five miles from its location off Charles City Road.

On Thursday, residents and environmental scientists met and voiced their concerns, wondering aloud if their health issues were caused by the gas and if they were near enough to the facility to be worried.

“I’ve had headaches for the past two years,” said Brandy Covington, who said she lives off Charles City Road.

The sterilization facility in question sits near Richmond International Airport in an industrial park between the neighborhoods of Montrose and Varina. It uses ETO to clean medical equipment — like catheters and stents — that are too delicate to be cleaned using heat.

Sterilization Services of Virginia is one of three facilities run by parent company Sterilization Services; the others are in Memphis, Tennessee, and Atlanta. The company is owned by Altair Engineering, a publicly traded group based out of Michigan, according to EPA filings.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reached out to the facility several times this week but did not receive a response to questions. David Connor, the facility’s general manager, did not return calls for comment.

Typically, sterilizers like SSV bring pallets of medical gear into a “sterilization chamber,” which is then flooded with ETO. Afterward, much, but not all, of the ETO is removed using a “scrubber.” The remainder leaks into the atmosphere, to the tune of thousands of pounds each year: 5,000 pounds leaked in 2021, federal data shows.

The EPA has said an area as wide as five miles from the facility was at an elevated risk, with the risk significantly higher if one lives closer to the facility.

As news of the EPA’s warning broke last fall, Richmond-Henrico Health Director Elaine Perry said the risk from the gas is small and that only residents living within two to three miles “could face potential long-term impacts of prolonged exposure to the chemicals,” she told TV news station WRIC.

But at least four child care centers are within a mile of the sterilization center. Schools like Montrose Elementary, Church Hill Academy and Sandston Elementary School are within three miles of the leaking gas. The harm of ETO is greater in children than in adults.

The neighborhoods affected by the sterilization facility’s leakage are predominantly Black. On average, residents make three-fourths of the income that their counterparts earn on the western side of the county.

The EPA has said “addressing ethylene oxide remains a major priority for the agency.”

The agency has identified 25 hot spot counties and, in some, it has held meetings to teach residents about the potential cancer risk, although it has yet to hold such a meeting in Henrico. This April, the EPA pushed out rules that it says would cut emissions from commercial sterilizers by 80%, including at facilities like Henrico’s.

Those rules are in a public comment phase now. They will likely take several years to go into effect, assuming they are not tied up by legal challenges.

Already, such groups as the American Chemistry Council have lobbied against the rules. In April, the group claimed the EPA’s science was “severely flawed” and that regulating commercial sterilizers would increase health care costs on cash-strapped hospitals.

“Overly conservative restrictions on the production of ethylene oxide could put the needs of the healthcare sector at risk,” the lobbying group said. The ACC lobbies heavily in states across the country, including Virginia, against environmental regulations perceived to harm businesses.

EPA spokesperson David Sternberg said the facility last modified its safety controls in 2009 and has not updated them since, despite a disclaimer suggesting otherwise on the EPA’s own site.

Aaron Proctor, the spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, said the facility had agreed to update some controls ahead of the EPA’s timeline.

“DEQ hopes these voluntary controls will be operational by September,” Proctor said.

At the Varina Public Library on Thursday, environmental advocates walked through the EPA’s findings on ethylene oxide. Darya Minovi, senior research analyst with the Union of Concerned Scientists, presented to around 30 environmentalists and residents, many of whom live within a few miles of the sterilization facility. The event was held in partnership with the Sierra Club.

“Many people don’t even know that they have one of these facilities in their community,” Minovi said. “There’s been no communication with the communities about this. The information that’s been published is pretty vague, and there’s no clear description of what the risks are now.”

The group is pushing the EPA and the DEQ to act quickly and thoroughly with regulating sterilizers across the country. Organizers believe the EPA’s regulations are a good start, but that they don’t go nearly far enough in that they will continue to ask sterilizers to self-report their own emissions data.

“That’s a problem,” said Gustavo Angeles, acting director of the Sierra Club’s Virginia chapter. “But that’s the law.”

Jessica Thomas, an organizer with UCS, encouraged residents to submit their own written comments to the EPA rule-makers.

“EPA needs to hear from you,” Thomas said. “They need to hear about the smells that you’re smelling, the headaches that you’re having. They need to see the human side of this.”

