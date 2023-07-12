It was a tradition that began 50 years before Eden Elmore was even born.

Like many, John Bernard Thompson came home from the Second Great War with a desire to start his family and begin a life after the conflict. When he returned home to Virginia, he brought with him his two loves: his wife and the sport of falconry — both of which he discovered while stationed in the Philippines.

Throughout the years, his interest only grew. The home he had built with his wife was filled with his paintings of the birds of prey he had come to respect. His cherished bird-handling equipment — when not in use during hunting season — sat proudly displayed on shelves.

However, when Thompson died, so did his interest in the ancient sport. His paintings and paraphernalia were packed into boxes and shoved into an attic to collect dust.

Then, nearly a decade later, on a chance visit, Elmore came to help Thompson's widow — the family's stern, no-nonsense matriarch — clean out her home.

In the heat of the attic, under the dim glow of the overhead light, Elmore sat sorting through various discarded and boxed memories before stumbling upon a couple of boxes that would spark interest and kickstart a legacy.

“All that I knew of him was that he was in the Army,” Elmore said. “Then, all of the sudden I was confronted with this art and his poems, and I just kept pulling out more things. He had all of these pieces and it just stuck out to me.”

While the sport traces its roots back hundreds of years and can be observed in dozens of countries across the globe, it has become a topic of dispute in recent weeks as the Richmond City Council is set to vote on whether to ban wild, exotic animals in the city. As the ordinance was initially written, it would prevent falconers, like Elmore, from possessing a bird of prey.

When Elmore left the house that day, the aspiring falconer was determined to learn about the sport and how to join the ranks of the few remaining in the craft. Elmore's journey to learn about falconry stretched from Richmond to wherever other fans of the sport flocked. Earlier that week, it included a falconers' meet-up, a rental car and a trek.

Elmore has no regrets.

“I walked into this very excited. I’m thinking I’m going to do this, I’ve got the spirit of my great grandfather in me,” Elmore said.

The next day, the man who would later become a sponsor showed the ins and outs of a first hunt.

How to become a falconer

In order to become a falconer, one must follow a lengthy process to receive proper licensing from the U.S. Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

First, one must have a sponsor: someone who is already licensed and is willing to train the next generation.

Then, the novice has to construct a properly, federally regulated home for the bird. This includes ensuring that there are vertical bars, two doorways and space to roam.

Following the construction of the enclosure, a test consisting of various falcon-related care and treatment questions is mandatory. Once the requirements are met, a falconer can begin the next stage of obtaining a bird.

A typical hunt with a red tail hawk, the most common bird used in the state, consists of folks taking sticks and beating the bush to scare out any small mammals like rabbits.

Once a rabbit leaves the bush, the falconer offers up a call to signal the bird. From there, the bird does the heavy lifting, attacking its prey and bringing it back to its companion.

For Elmore, this is the part that continues to serve as a draw to the sport — the mutual, consensual relationship between the bird and the falconer.

While the falconer feeds and cares for the bird, the bird also is free to fly away with their dinner if they choose. But if the bird is cared for well and a mutual trust is established, then that is not likely to happen.

“You have to take it out, and you have to let it fly. Falcons really embody the spirit of consent,” Elmore said. “There’s no other interaction with wildlife or sports that really has this deep relationship.”

Additionally, a lot of falconers do not keep the same bird throughout their lifetime. The birds have high mortality rates in their younger years, and falconry helps protect the population and promote it growth. The care the birds receive is crucial to their development, and once they have reached their first breeding cycle, they are released back into the wild.

While it has been a long road to receive the required permits, Elmore has completed all of the necessary steps to obtain a bird in the fall. This step is typically done by netting and baiting a wild, young fledgling bird and taking it home.

For Elmore, the plan is to capture a red tail hawk, which make for better beginner birds, as they are “all purpose.” Red tail hawks tend to be sturdier, heartier and less finicky than others and to have better dispositions for training, Elmore explained.

'It’s a big commitment'

While the goal is to capture a bird later this year, Elmore is left with some uncertainty. This comes as a result of the recent consideration by the city to ban exotic animals.

Earlier this year, Richmond Animal Care and Control Director Christie Peters made a plea to the Richmond City Council to ban all wild and exotic animals in the city.

According to Peters, the ban would make it safer for her department as well as residents, as it would prohibit the possibility of big cats roaming the streets and venomous snakes biting their owners.

While the ban originally seemed like a simple ordinance that would be passed with little conversation as a consent agenda item, it has since become a hot-topic issue, with city council members calling for additional amendments and further consideration.

The most recent change to the proposed ordinance includes wording that would allow for the ownership of wild birds of prey permitted by state and federal agencies.

The addition comes after dozens of falcon enthusiasts, including Elmore, came forward to share their concerns with the proposed ban.

The added amendment offers some relief to Elmore, as the city council appears to be receptive to falconers' plight in electing to table the vote in order to add the additional verbiage. But Elmore's anxiety around the issue will not be fully quelled until a final decision is made.

Richmond City Council is set to make a final decision at its 6 p.m., Monday, July 24, meeting.

“It’s a lifestyle. It’s a passion. It’s a big commitment,” Elmore said. “But once you show your dedication, you will find such an inclusive family willing to help.”

Richmond is considering banning these animals as pets Any non-human primate Any member of the crocodilian family Venomous or poisonous reptile or reptiles Bears Lions Bobcats Caracals Lynxes Opossums Raccoons Raccoons Skunks Leopards Foxes Squirrels Coyotes Wolves