Greg Baka appeared likely to win the GOP primary for the Henrico County Board seat representing the Tuckahoe District, one of several contested local races on the primary ballot Tuesday.

Henrico County had two Democratic primaries and one Republican primary for its board of supervisors. In Hanover County, there were two contested Republican primaries and one uncontested Republican primary for its board. Chesterfield County had just one party primary for commonwealth's attorney.

Henrico County

As of 9:30 p.m., Baka held a 71.78% (2,259) edge over Craig Suro's 28.22% (888) portion of the vote in the Tuckahoe Republican primary.

The winner will inherit the task of making sure retiring Tuckahoe supervisor Pat O’Bannon’s seat stays red in November. The Henrico Board of Supervisors is currently made up of three Republicans and two Democrats.

Baka, who has represented Tuckahoe on the county’s Planning Commission since 2016, was endorsed by the departing O’Bannon. Suro currently serves as a board member at Parham Doctor's Hospital.

Anne-Marie J. Leake and Jody Rogish are going head-to-head in the Tuckahoe Democratic primary to see who will advance to the general election. Rogish is leading the race with 56% (1,554) of the tallies, with Leake sitting at 44% (1,221).

Leake is a board member for the Henricopolis Soil and Water Conservation District; Rogish is a consultant for Impact Makers, a business and technology firm.

Democrats have held the majority of Henrico board seats once in the past three decades — a seven-month stretch in 2017-18 — but Leake or Rogish will look to change that in November.

The Three Chopt District has two Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination — Noah Page and Misty Whitehead.

Page has been an outspoken local advocate for issues like housing affordability, the prevention of gun violence, transit and walkability, labor, election reform and abortion. Whitehead is a family and criminal law attorney who campaigned on education, social justice, reproductive rights and gun control.

Whitehead ended the night with a tight lead: 50.68% (1,260) of the vote to Page's 49.32% (1,226). All precincts are reporting with provisional votes yet to be counted.

The winner will go on to face the district’s multi-term incumbent Tommy Branin in November.

Branin has been Three Chopt’s Republican supervisor since 2016. He won the district’s 2015 race, earning 53% of the vote against Democratic and Independent challengers.

That district has not elected a Democrat since at least 2003, according to the earliest Virginia Department of Elections available online.

Hanover County

Hanover had two contested Republican primaries that could bring new supervisors to the Beaverdam and Mechanicsville Districts.

Beaverdam is contested by three people running for the Republican primary.

The incumbent Supervisor Robert Monolo won his seat after running unopposed during a November 2022 special election. The seat opened up after the death of longtime supervisor Aubrey “Bucky” Stanley, who first took the seat in 1983.

He is running against two Republican contenders in Jeff Stoneman and Doug Schuhle.

Stoneman is a small business owner and ordained Baptist deacon for Beaverdam Baptist Church. He was endorsed by the Virginia Citizens Defense League's PAC. Schuhle is a U.S. Army combat veteran and current branch manager for a mortgage lender in Henrico.

Monolo has ended the evening with a slight edge over Stoneman. Monolo has 45.62% (787) of the vote to Stoneman's 44.99% (776). Schuhle is behind the two with 9.39% (162) of the vote.

The Mechanicsville District hosts a contest between an incumbent, current board Chair W. Canova Peterson IV, and challenger Ryan M. Hudson.

Hudson holds a lead over Peterson. Hudson attained 57.51% (452) of the vote, compared to Peterson's 42.49% (334). Provisional votes are all that remain to be tallied.

Hudson is a licensed real estate agent who started his career as an EMT. He is also a registered nurse and worked at VCU medical center for nearly a decade. Peterson has been on the board since he was elected in 2011, and served as chairman in 2014 and again since 2019.

Hanover's republican primary for the Ashland District will go to Yael Levin after her opposition, M. Travis Crown, dropped out of the race.

Levin has been an outspoken about her beliefs that diversity, equity and inclusion have had a negative impact on schools. She has picked up endorsements from people like Del. Nick Freitas, Del. Kim Taylor and a chapter president for No Left Turn in Education.

The Ashland incumbent is Faye Pritchard, who is in her 23rd year as an elected official and was formerly Ashland’s Mayor. A Republican last won the district in 2011. Pritchard later defeated that candidate with 63% of the vote in 2015.

Chesterfield County

The Virginia Public Access Project as of 9:30 p.m. was calling a narrow victory for Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport in her re-election bid against prosecutor and former Virginia State Trooper Tom McKenna in the Republican primary.

Davenport earned 51.36% (12,605) of the vote, while McKenna finished slightly behind at 48.64% (11,937), according to VPAP.

The winner will face challenger Erin Barr, a prosecutor who is running as an Independent on the November ballot.

Davenport defeated Democrat Scott Miles in 2019 with 54% of the vote to earn her current position as commonwealth’s attorney.