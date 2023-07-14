Buses will reach still deeper into Richmond’s suburbs now that GRTC Transit System won a greenlight from the group that disburses the greenbacks for the region’s transportation needs.

The Central Virginia Transportation Authority on Friday endorsed GRTC’s proposal to extend four lines farther into Chesterfield and Henrico counties and to reach into Goochland County. It also gave a nod to plans to pilot micro-transit services - basically ride-hailing and ride-sharing - in five areas.

The bus route extensions will be the first steps in a five-year effort to create the truly regional transit system the General Assembly called for when it created the authority in 2020, Adrienne Torres, GRTC chief of staff, told the transportation authority.

Over the 12 months ending next June, GRTC plans to extend its 1A route, which now runs from downtown Richmond along Hull Street, Belt Boulevard and Midlothian Turnpike to the former Spring Rock Green shopping center. The route will now go an additional 8 miles west to the Walmart on Midlothian.

The plan for fiscal year 2024 also calls for extending route 1, which now runs between downtown and the Brookhill Shopping Center on Chamberlayne Avenue by the city line. This route would now run an additional 3 miles into Henrico County, turning around at the East Parham Road intersection with Brook Ro9ad.

GRTC also plans to extend its U.S. 1 service from its current turnaround at Brightpoint Community College for about 1.25 miles farther south, to serve a large mobile home community.

In addition, GRTC proposes extending its route 19, which runs between Willow Lawn and the Bon Secours Emergency Center in Short Pump, into Goochland County.

Beyond fiscal 2024, GRTC aims to cut wait times on seven routes in Richmond and Henrico.

It wants to add an express bus service to Short Pump and extend its Gaskins Express service to Henrico’s Innsbrook business park.

To the south, GRTC proposes extending the bus route that now runs from Southside Plaza and the Walmsley area into Chesterfield County as well as starting a new service in Chesterfield to the Walmsley area and service running along Route 10.

GRTC also wants to launch a north-south bus rapid transit service, like the Pulse that now connects Willow Lawn with Rocketts Landing, through downtown Richmond.

At the same time, GRTC aims to start a pilot program with an innovative new approach called micro-transit – basically, vans or mini-buses that riders can hail and share in much the same way as Uber or Lyft.

These would service limited territories.

In some cases, the idea is to serve areas that don’t have any transit service.

The pilot, for instance, proposes micro-transit services in Ashland and Powhatan.

But micro-transit services also can be "last mile" connections to serve neighborhoods where people have to walk fairly far to reach a bus route, as they are in Seattle and Kansas City, Kan.

So the GRTC pilots will include service in a swath of eastern Henrico and New Kent counties running some 9 miles beyond where GRTC route 7 from downtown now turns around, at Richmond International Airport.

Another pilot service will service a stretch of north Chesterfield county between Chippenham Parkway, where GRTC’s 1C Hull Street line turns around, to Route 288.

GRTC will also run a micro-transit service in the Washington Park-Azelea Avenue area.

GRTC plans to phase in service in these areas this fiscal year, with the first to be launched in the fall, Torres told the transportation authority.

She said GRTC is working with consultants to refine service territory boundaries and to develop more precise operating and capital costs.

GRTC is entitled to 15% of the funds the Central Virginia Transportation Authority collects through a 0.7% regional sales tax, a wholesale tax of 7.6 cents a gallon and a diesel tax of 7.7 cents.

An additional 35% of the money - now running at more than $200 million a year - goes for regional projects, and the rest goes back to the authority's nine member localities for their own top priority projects.

