A gun buyback program is set to return to Richmond for another year.

The City Council on Monday unanimously approved holding the collection, which will cost $80,000 to organize. The city plans to use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund it.

The decision to host another event comes as a part of the city’s ongoing attempt to curb gun violence and decrease the number of firearms in the community.

“This legislation, and the related grant contract, seek to prevent gun violence by reducing the availability of guns, providing a safe means of getting rid of unwanted guns, and creating collaborations amongst Richmonders working to create a safer city,” the ordinance reads.

The last event, in August 2022, resulted in 481 firearms valued at $67,500 being handed over to authorities. A total of 227 handguns, 117 rifles, 10 inoperable guns, seven BB guns, five assault rifles and 115 guns of unknown classification were collected.

A date for the second collection has not been set, but it will be held at Liberation Church, 5501 Midlothian Turnpike, where the August event was held. The city is partnering with the California-based nonprofit Robby Poblete Foundation again.

Firearms are exchanged for a prepaid gift card to Walmart, Kroger, Amazon or Foot Locker ranging from $25 to $250, depending on the class of gun. The guns are turned into art materials through the foundation’s Art of Peace initiative.

Similar events have faced criticism over whether the collections are effective and if those most likely to commit crimes are likely to turn over firearms.

Rick Edwards, the interim Richmond police chief, has previously said the events are a good way for those with guns to turn over weapons.

The Virginia Department of Health reports Richmond has had a total of 116 firearm-related injuries so far this year. There were 349 in 2022 and 357 in 2021.

Interactive: Find out more about mass killings in the U.S. Interactive: Number of mass killings by year Interactive: Mass killings by location scaled by number of victims Interactive: Search mass killing incidents Interactive: Timeline of mass killings scaled by number of victims killed Interactive: Number of mass killings and victims killed this year compared with previous years Interactive map: People killed by shootings, per 100,000 residents