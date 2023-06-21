Tuesday’s Republican primary elections will shift some faces on the Hanover County Board.

Mechanicsville District’s long-serving supervisor and current Chairman W. Canova Peterson will end an 11-year stint on the board.

Peterson was defeated in the primary by newcomer Ryan Hudson, a registered nurse and real estate agent.

Peterson told The Times-Dispatch the morning after the election that he wished Hudson well, and hoped for good things to continue in the county.

“I had no clue how [the vote] was going to come out. At this point it was up to the people. We know that primaries don’t get the turnout that they should have but I don’t know that that would have made a difference one way or the other," he said.

He said his time on the board has created a positive impact on the county. Peterson was elected as the board chair in 2013 and 2019.

Hudson took the nomination with 55.78% of the vote to Peterson’s 44.22%. Provisional votes are still left to be tallied.

The Virginia Department of Elections reports voter turnout at just fewer than 12%, with 5,788 cast across Hanover County.

“The citizens of our district want to go a different direction,” Hudson said. “And they want to have an understanding and play a role in the direction that we’re headed. And I think it speaks to the fact that they did not feel that had representation that was looking out for the community as a whole.”

Hudson has been critical of implementation of diversity, equity and inclusion policies in schools. He also has targeted books that he referred to as oversexualized and pornographic.

“We need to allow the teachers to teach the children, not teaching to a test," Hudson said. "They teach what a lot of these left-wing organizations say that they need to because of their slowly indoctrinating themselves whether they realize it or not."

At a debate hosted by the Hanover Republican Women’s Club on March 31, he called it a “drip campaign from the left."

Hanover schools has been a battleground with parents and residents arguing over the books available in libraries. Last week the school board voted to remove 19 books from shelves after finishing a policy rewrite giving it the authority to remove any book with a majority vote.

While Hanover supervisors don’t have a direct say in the schools’ business, they do approve the budget and appoint school board members.

At the May Republican debate, Hudson told the crowd he was in favor of keeping the school board as an appointed position. He said that he would push to have a more transparent appointment process with more public input.

Hudson was one of seven candidates to nominate themselves for the Mechanicsville School Board seat in 2022.

Hudson also advocated for a changeup in the public libraries. He wants to remove Hanover from the Pamunky Regional Library Board, which governs the public libraries in Hanover and three other nearby counties.

He takes issue with the creation of a “young adults” section in the local libraries, where he says over-sexualized books that should be for adults are being incorrectly marked for consumption by teenagers.

He emphasized that “to his knowledge” there are no books that need to be removed from public libraries. Rumors have circulated political circles in the county about a group that wants to remove books from the libraries. Hudson said that at the moment he just wants to have them relabeled.

Hudson said he first familiarized himself with Hanover a young age when his parents worked a small business in the village of Mechanicsville in the early 1990s. He and his wife built a house in the area in 2008, in anticipation of building a family. They now have two kids in the school system.

He has a stake in three small local businesses, in addition to his past work as a nurse for VCU Health Center and current work as a realtor.

He also stressed economic development on his campaign trail, pushing for more development along the Route 360 that runs through the heart of Mechanicsville’s business district.

“That village of Mechanicsville it needs attention it needs revitalization and we want to have better connectivity and walkability,” Hudson said.

He said he was in favor of using state grants that are available for economic development to revitalize the corridor, and that he would be like to have an incentive program to start small businesses in Hanover.

Hudson will face an Independent Joshua R. Parramore in November.

***

In Beaverdam, another county incumbent appears to have lost his seat.

Incumbent Supervisor J. Robert Monolo trails Jeff Stoneman with just provisional votes left to count. Stoneman leads the current tally with 44.80%, with 1,070 votes and 1,030 votes respectively.

Stoneman is a small business owner and ordained Baptist deacon for Beaverdam Baptist Church. He previously lost to Monolo in last year’s 2022 special election with 42.53% of the vote to Monolo’s 49.97%.

Stoneman released a statement on Facebook declaring victory. He thanked the residents of Beaverdam, plus his wife, two sons, campaign team, trusted supporters and God.

“I pledge to continue spreading our positive message across the district this summer and fall heading into Nov. 7. Together, we will protect parental rights, ensure responsible development and above all else preserve Hanover’s rural character.”

