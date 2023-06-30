Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney R.E. “Trip” Chalkley III has announced that he will not run for reelection in November.
Chalkley, a Republican, has served four terms, having won election in 2007.
“Although I am on the road to recovery, and am committed to fulfilling my current term, I believe it would be better for the people of Hanover to elect a new commonwealth’s attorney this November,” Chalkley said.
“It has been a wonderful 16 years and I cannot adequately express my thanks to my office staff, past and present, the attorneys in my office, past and present, and the law enforcement agencies who serve the county, the county administration, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and to our sheriff, my dear friend, the honorable David R. Hines,” Chalkley wrote.
He has endorsed his deputy Mackenzie Babichenko, who will be running to replace him.
