Property owners in Hanover County will receive an abatement on tax bills as the result of a $4 million tax surplus.

The Hanover Board of Supervisors said the surplus in real property revenue tax allowed the board to pass on a reduction to property owners.

The board voted to maintain the county's real estate tax rate of 81 cents per $100 of value, the same rate since 2007 and the lowest rate in the region. With the rebate, property owners will effectively have a 79-cent rate. The abatement will show up on their June 5 billing statements as a credit.

It was not immediately clear what the average tax abatement would be for Hanover property owners.

2024 budget

The Board of Supervisors adopted the proposed $679 million budget for fiscal year 2024, which is up 10.5% from FY23. Half of the budget is going toward education and public safety.

“This is one of the largest efforts we undertake each year, and identifies the priority of being able to help our community,” Hanover County Administrator John Budesky said. “It’s greatly informed by our citizens each and every day, and hopefully we’re delivering a product that will meet our residents’ needs.”

The general fund component of the budget is $354 million, a 10.3% increase from the previous fiscal year.

Capital Improvements Program

Hanover’s five-year Capital Improvements Program includes $152M road improvements and $151 in school replacements and renovations.

The county has 15 school facilities that are at least 40 years old, including three elementary schools that have stood for more than 80 years.

The program will also invest $58 million toward a public safety building, $40 million for replacement fire stations and $21 million in public safety equipment.

Capital Improvement Outlook

For the first time, Hanover is developing a 25-year capital improvement outlook. The county initially identified more than $3 billion in governmental and educational needs during the next 25 years, largely concerning facility replacements.

The county plans to use the 25-year outlook as a guide for anticipating future projects, as well as determining how to gain financing and other resources for those projects.

