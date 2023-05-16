The fire was three years ago, but the chaos it caused lingers on.

A lighting strike that hit a Hanover County cell tower during a major storm in 2020 turned the metal obelisk into a pillar of flame, and cell phone service is still spotty three years later, frustrating residents in the neighborhoods around the Atlee area of Ashcake Road.

Verizon manages the malfunctioning tower adjacent to New Highland Baptist Church off New Ashcake Road. The company sent an executive to talk with residents inside the church Monday night.

The hundred or so residents fired off questions about when their cell service would be restored to the reliable state it was in before the lightning strike, and complained that a number of solutions the company offered have provided only momentary relief from their service problems.

Hanover resident Patty Garza has an in-law suite where her elderly mother lives. She has been impacted by the cell service blackouts and worries over the safety of her mom in the event of an emergency. “I work in Innsbrook and, if something happens, she has no way to call me,” Garza said.

The tower first went down near the beginning of the pandemic when people were sent home to work.

“Without a cell phone, I would be in the middle of a business call and it would drop,” Garza said. “I’d have to get in my car and drive around to talk. I’m not at my computer and I’m driving around in my pajamas.”

The tower that burned down was later replaced with a temporary tower. That temporary solution caused relief for some neighborhoods, but problems still persisted for many others.

Verizon customer service representatives told hundreds of those residents to install signal extenders. Many reported that those extenders gave them access to cellular data, but only in their houses, or in specific rooms inside of their homes.

Signal extenders are a secondary devices that are designed to amplify cell data. They are commonly recommended in rural areas or in places that have weak cell signals.

Garza explained that she tried submitting complaints to the Federal Communications Commission. She left a message to discuss the issue. When they called back at 9:30 p.m., she was in a different room of her home that does not have cell service. She called again the next day and had to leave a message again.

Hanover County Board Chairs Angela Kelly-Wiecek and Faye Prichard organized the meeting with Verizon in conjunction with county staff after seeing the public outcry about signal strength.

Russ Chandler, director for global network operations at Verizon, blamed much of the problem on the use of those signal extenders.

“Those extenders help in a small market area but what they don’t help is when you’re driving down the street,” Chandler said. “One of the things that can happen is, you pick up your neighbor’s extender … then you have a really strong signal from the tower that you’re not picking up.”

A map at the meeting was left for people to circle areas where they were having issues. Residents reported that close to 5 miles of street between Sliding Hill Road and New Ashcake Road in Hanover have signal problems, along with several neighborhoods in between.

“This is something we should have gotten in front of early on and said ‘hey, we need to treat these areas differently to get the best solutions.’ The standards at the time were the best solution because they provided instant relief for those of you that have them,” Chandler remarked.

The full tower has since been rebuilt, though it is 15 feet shorter than the original tower, per newer FAA regulations. Chandler said that the newly built tower is better, with prongs that point signal in four directions, versus three, leaving less potential for dead zones. Additionally, Chandler said the company’s real estate team is looking into places to put additional towers.

Chandler said the company discovered yet another problem just one day before meeting with the local residents.

He said that the company that owns the tower — which Verizon leases — placed a metal mesh around it to keep birds from getting in. He said that mesh was placed in early April and was a detriment to the signal trying to transmit.

Fonjenik Turner, an area resident, started a Facebook group in late April called “Verizon Wireless Can You Hear Me Now? Nope! Not in Hanover VA!”

That group got about 100 members in just a few hours, jumping to nearly 400 people by the time the meeting took place.

“I work in healthcare, my neighbor is a doctor who runs an ICU,” Turner said. “We need to be connected 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we don’t have that reliability.”

Chandler told a full room at Highland Baptist that the company needed to first remove the mesh from the tower. The last possible step would be the powering down of people’s signal extenders, if nothing else worked.

“We recognize what we need to do to make these calls go through,” Chandler said.

Turner said it feels good to be heard but that she is waiting until her service is restored to be content.

“It feels good to be heard and to know that they are actively working on it,” Turner said. “We weren’t given an estimated timeline of when we should be able to expect improvement. I feel hopeful based on that but I will feel better in about a month if there are actual tangible improvements.”

