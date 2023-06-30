 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henrico animal shelter reopens

The Henrico Police Animal Shelter has reopened after being closed because of an illness among some animals. 

The county said animals were tested for canine influenza after several were found to have respiratory infections. Test results have come back negative. Animals  experiencing infections are quarantined for care.

The shelter is 10421 Woodman Road in Glen Allen. 

