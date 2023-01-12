Henrico Board of Supervisors elects new chair, vice-chair

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors has elected Fairfield District Supervisor Frank Thornton as chairman.

Thornton will serve as chair for the sixth time. He is in his seventh term as Fairfield’s supervisor after first being elected in 1995.

“One of the pillars of our democratic system is local government,” Thornton said in a statement. “During this age of technology as well as information, disinformation and misinformation, we must work even more diligently in serving our citizens. Let us continue to be a county with a heart and to truly exemplify and honor our slogan The Henrico Way.”

Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia O’Bannon was the board’s chair last year, with Thornton serving as vice chair.

The board also elected Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson as vice-chairman for 2023 during Wednesday’s meeting. Both Thornton and Nelson were voted unanimously to their new posts.