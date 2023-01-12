 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Henrico Board of Supervisors elects new chair, vice-chair

  • 0

The new episode of 8@4 is taking on New Year's resolutions of being better to the environment, getting fit, eating better and de-cluttering our space. 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors has elected Fairfield District Supervisor Frank Thornton as chairman.

Thornton will serve as chair for the sixth time. He is in his seventh term as Fairfield’s supervisor after first being elected in 1995.

Frank Thornton

Thornton 

“One of the pillars of our democratic system is local government,” Thornton said in a statement. “During this age of technology as well as information, disinformation and misinformation, we must work even more diligently in serving our citizens. Let us continue to be a county with a heart and to truly exemplify and honor our slogan The Henrico Way.”

Tyrone Nelson

Nelson

Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia O’Bannon was the board’s chair last year, with Thornton serving as vice chair.

The board also elected Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson as vice-chairman for 2023 during Wednesday’s meeting. Both Thornton and Nelson were voted unanimously to their new posts.

People are also reading…