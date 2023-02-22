Henrico County officials announced Tuesday that 90,000 single-family residences will receive 95-gallon recycling carts starting in May.

The recycling carts total $5.7 million, but Henrico single-family households in the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority’s curbside recycling program will receive the carts at no cost.

The Recycling Partnership, a non-government organization that works to improve recycling systems nationwide, provided a $1.4 million grant toward the cost. Henrico County is covering the remaining $4.3 million.

“Increasing residents’ capacity to recycle will keep even more valuable recyclables out of our environment and put them back into the circular economy, providing much needed supply for producers,” said Mari Long, community program manager for The Recycling Partnership.

The new carts will provide close to four times the capacity of the handheld bins that Henrico households are currently using. Condominium and townhouse residents in the curbside recycling program will continue to use the smaller bins.

“In addition to increased capacity, carts will provide for a safer and more effective collection process for both residents and recycling crews,” said CVWMA Executive Director Kimberly Hynes.

Recycling cart deliveries will begin May 15, and continue for the following six weeks.

