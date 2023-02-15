Residential and business property owners in Henrico County could receive tax relief for the second consecutive year with the county’s proposed 2023 real estate tax credit.

The total credit amounts to 2 cents per $100 of the real estate’s taxable value. An owner of a single-family home valued at $367,000, the median price in Henrico, would gain $73.40 in credit.

“This Board of Supervisors recognizes the economic challenges our homeowners, families and taxpayers are facing each day,” said Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas, who made the announcement Tuesday. “We’re announcing a proposal that further demonstrates that Henrico is a county with a heart.”

The tax relief proposal will be formally introduced at the Board of Supervisors meeting in May, with a vote being held in June.

Checks of $30 or more would be sent to property owners in September if the ordinance passes. If the amount is under $30, it will be applied as credit to bills issued to property owners in October and due in December.

According to Vithoulkas, many Henrico homeowners are facing increases in their 2023 assessments due to state laws requiring that local real estate assessments reflect 100% of property fair market values.

State code requires that the tax relief comes from surplus real estate tax dollars from the previous fiscal year. The credit will not affect funding for education, public safety, recreation or other county services, according to Sheila Minor, Henrico’s director of finance.

“One of the things we wanted to emphasize about this tax credit is that it doesn’t affect those programs,” Minor said. “In our operating budget, we have continued to make sure that those things are a priority.”

Henrico offered a similar credit in 2022, becoming the first locality in the commonwealth to return surplus dollars to taxpayers under the 2005 law.

“We’re empathetic to the financial strains of our residents,” Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Tyrone Nelson said. “As we saw last year, tax credit can make a real difference for our community.”

