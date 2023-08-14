Henrico homeowners are getting property tax credit. Here's how much.

Henrico County homeowners are due to receive a real estate tax credit in September for a portion of property taxes paid.

The Board of Supervisors voted last week to return $11.2 million in surplus taxes to residential and business property owners amid rising post-pandemic real estate values. This is the second time in consecutive years that Henrico has made such a return to county property owners.

Owners will receive an amount equal to 2 cents per $100 of their property’s assessed value. A single-family home with the average assessed value of $367,000 will generate a credit of $73.40. County staff said that about 110,000 rebates are due to go out with about 95,000 of those coming in the form of a check.

“Henrico County is pleased to be able to provide substantial tax relief to homeowners for a second straight year,” said Sheila S. Minor, director of the Department of Finance, in a statement. “The Board of Supervisors endorsed the idea early on, and it made sense, given the county’s solid financial position, community support of last year’s tax credit and a strong housing market in early 2023.”

Henrico, and other localities across the region, have led some efforts to return some tax revenue as property values have increased dramatically over the past three years.

The property tax assessment for an average single-family home in Henrico increased 13.6%, or about $44,800 in 2023, to the average appraisal of $367,000. Those results were tallied by the county’s annual reassessment program, which involves a review of all residential and commercial real estate assessments.

The amount of those changes in assessed value are based on the actions of buyers and sellers in the local real estate market.

At Henrico’s tax rate of 85 cents per $100 of assessed value, the average homeowner’s real estate tax increased by $380.80.

Last year, Henrico home values rose $35,000 — an increase of 12.4% — resulting in an average tax increase of $265.

Individual credits of $30 or more will be paid in 95,000 checks issued in September, just before Henrico mails the second installment of 2023’s real estate tax bills. Homes with a value of $150,000 will receive a $30 rebate.

Henrico County said in a news release that the $11.2 million would not affect funding for education, public safety or other county services, adding that the surplus taxes would have gone into the county’s rainy day fund.