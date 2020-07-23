Henrico County schools will remain closed through the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year, out of caution over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the recommendation of Superintendent Amy Cashwell, the Henrico School Board voted unanimously Thursday to adopt the online-only reopening plan.

The decision is a change of course for the school division. Earlier this summer, the school system was planning for a staggered reopening in which students would be divided into different groups, splitting their time between classroom and online instruction.

Earlier this week, school officials said they would reassess reopening plans during the initial nine-week period.

