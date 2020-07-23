Henrico County schools will remain closed through the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year, out of caution over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the recommendation of Superintendent Amy Cashwell, the Henrico School Board voted unanimously Thursday to adopt the online-only reopening plan.
The decision is a change of course for the school division. Earlier this summer, the school system was planning for a staggered reopening in which students would be divided into different groups, splitting their time between classroom and online instruction.
Earlier this week, school officials said they would reassess reopening plans during the initial nine-week period.
This is a breaking story and will be updated. For the latest, go to Richmond.com.
Something has got to give. Trump is cutting all federal funding for schools that do not open in a few weeks. Henrico's decision was particularly suicidal when you look at the national map of the virus shown at today's press conference . Virginia has no cases! So at this time I think it appropriate to thank leaders in Virginia, regardless of party, for getting this behind us.
