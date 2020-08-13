Henrico School Board extends Superintendent Amy Cashwell's contract to 2024

Amy Cashwell will remain the superintendent of Henrico County’s school system for at least four more years.
After waiving a 30-day notice for the proposed extension of her contract, the Henrico School Board voted unanimously Thursday to extend the agreement by two years. The agenda for the work session did not give any details about the proposed contract change.
“We wanted to show our confidence in her,” School Board Chairman Roscoe Cooper said after Thursday’s meeting. “We had the authority to do it, so we did it.”
Originally set to end on June 30, 2022, the term of the agreement has been extended to July 1, 2024.
The extension of the contract, which was signed when she started as superintendent in 2018, was approved as Henrico’s school system works toward reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper said the board was compelled to extend the contract now so that Cashwell and her administration can focus on navigating the school system through the challenges of the pandemic and heightened attention around issues of racial justice.
Cashwell, the county’s first female superintendent, came from the Virginia Beach school system after the retirement of Superintendent Patrick Kinlaw, who led the school division for four years.
Cashwell’s salary for this year is $217,726, according to salary records for the 2020-21 school year. The draft amendment did not include any provisions for an increase to her salary or benefits.
The extension of her contract is the second amendment to the original agreement.
Last August, the School Board agreed to grant Cashwell an annual $20,000 contribution to her retirement fund after the Virginia Retirement System had to clarify that her $1,200 monthly vehicle allowance cannot be included in the calculation of her pension.
All five board members praised Cashwell during Thursday’s work session, which included a lengthy discussion about how the school system is planning to begin the new school year as the coronavirus continues to spread.
“I know none of this is in any superintendent’s handbook,” School Board member Marcie Shea said. “We all appreciate your steadfast leadership through this all.”
Last month, the School Board voted to begin the year online for the first nine weeks. Richmond and Chesterfield County schools are following a similar virtual reopening plan. Neighboring Hanover County, however, is giving families the option to continue school online or return next month under a relatively normal five-day schedule.
On Thursday, the Henrico school division published a new reopening handbook and health mitigation plan, which includes details about limited in-person instruction for select students, mock class schedules, and information about the upcoming school year.
The school year begins for students on Sept. 8.
(804) 649-6178