Henrico County seniors may get a break with real estate taxes amid rising home prices as the county government is proposing a program that would cap real estate taxes for qualifying residents over the age of 65.

Housing prices were driven upward during the hottest years of the COVID-19 pandemic by historically-low interest rates. Localities across central Virginia saw double-digit increases in the average price charged for a home, which equates to more of a burden on homeowners’ yearly real estate tax.

Some states across the nation have recognized the need to help its older residents and created programs at the state level.

New Jersey, Washington and Iowa have either created, or expanded, real estate tax exemptions for their seniors in recent months. Henrico billed its program as the first in Virginia.

If approved, Henrico’s Real Estate CAP Program (RECAP) would lock in annual real estate tax bills so they never exceed the amount billed when they enter the program, the county said in a press release, with the goal of keeping tax payments stagnant, even if assessments rise.

“This program will help the growing population sleep better. With tax assessments racing upward over the past three years there’s been a population (seniors) that is feeling such stress,” Three Chopt Supervisor Tommy Branin said.“You will not be house poor if you live in Henrico County.”

The program is targeted at people 65 years and older, or who are permanently disabled, with a net worth of $700,000 and under, and a net income of $105,000 per year and under.

Henrico staff said net worth excludes the value of a resident’s home and up to 10 acres of property.

RECAP is designed to build on Henrico’s Real Estate Advantage Program (REAP), which gives a real estate tax exemption of up to $3,200 for qualifying homeowners with a household income up to $75,000 and a net worth up to $500,000.

“We’ve been hearing about residents that face the day-to-day challenges from just buying groceries to putting gas in their car,” Varina Supervisor Tyrone Nelson said. “RECAP I believe will provide meaningful relief sincerity.”

A county estimate for a home priced at $350,000 showed an annual savings of about $200 for a bill totaling $2,975 in 2024 after the exemption.

The median home sales price for 2019, just before the pandemic, was $265,000, equaling a tax payment of $2,252 when factoring in Henrico’s rate of 0.85 cents per $100 of assessed value. The current median home price is listed at $375,000, equaling a payment of about $936 more than in 2019.

Henrico supervisors are scheduled to vote on the program on Sept. 26. If it passes, applications will be accepted starting in Feb. 2024.

