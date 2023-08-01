Richmond backs out of fire training tower at Hickory Hill

The city of Richmond is backing out of a deal to build a fire training facility at the Hickory Hill Community Center.

The center, at 3000 E. Belt Blvd. in the city’s South Side, has longstanding ties to the Black and Hispanic residents who use it. The Richmond City Council unanimously voted in May to construct a training center on the former schoolhouse’s grounds.

The decision came with support from Eighth District Councilwoman Reva Trammell, despite the Planning Commission recommending to reject the plan and a lengthy public comment period with several arguing against the proposal.

Following a recent community-led meeting this week, the city announced it will relocate the Richmond Fire Department’s burn tower to Sandston. As a “compromise,” the fire department will still maintain training at the center.

Mayor Levar Stoney said the decision comes after receiving feedback from residents.

“As the mayor of the city of Richmond, nothing is more important than receiving feedback from residents and using community input to help better serve all Richmonders,” Stoney said in a statement. “I appreciate the input we received from all residents on this issue and look forward to providing a new, updated training facility for the Richmond Fire Department.”

The Richmond City Council heard from numerous South Side residents citing health concerns, environmental constraints and limiting center use before making their vote.

In the upcoming weeks, the city will analyze any next-step costs.