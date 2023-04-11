The city of Hopewell has announced that it will look into alleged environmental violations by AdvanSix that were reported in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“Our citizens deserve and demand a city that is safe and free from pollution. Towards that end, we will be reaching out to the Commonwealth to develop a plan of remediation that addresses Advansix air quality and water quality violations that they have received over the past three years,” said interim city manager Concetta Manker.

Manker said that the final goal was to “create a city that can be enjoyed by all.”

Over the weekend, the Times-Dispatch reported that AdvanSix, a New Jersey-based plastics and chemical producer with a plant in Hopewell, had incurred 66 regulatory violations since 2015.

The violations include releases of gasses identified as harmful by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which were flagged by state and federal regulators, including the EPA.

The day after The Times-Dispatch article was published, Manker released a statement that Hopewell would be supporting and helping the state DEQ and the EPA to look into the violations.

In her statement, Manker said, “The City of Hopewell has recently become aware of the environmental violations of AdvanSix” and added, “we are working diligently to assist AdvanSix as they prepare to correct all patterns of noncompliance.”

Manker could not immediately be reached for further comment Monday.

The violations, listed by the Times-Dispatch, include the release of sulfur dioxide, ammonia and sulfuric acid into the ambient air in volumes that exceeded permissible levels, according to regulators.

They also include “numerous and significant” releases of stormwater runoff into the James River, the reports said.

The Times-Dispatch published the full regulatory documents online, with minor redactions to protect people’s privacy.

AdvanSix has previously said that it self-reported most of the violations to regulators. Janeen Lawlor, a spokesperson for the company, also said that it had invested millions in environmental upgrades to make the facility safer.

Lawlor said that many of the releases flagged by Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality were still within the site’s overall permitted allowance.

Environmental advocates said the Times-Dispatch report only supported what they had said for years regarding pollution in Hopewell.

Glen Besa, former director of the Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club, said the organization had pushed the state and the city of Hopewell for information, but got little for their efforts. “We made a push to clean up the chemical plants two decades ago and DEQ did nothing,” said Besa.

Besa said that the organization did not secure any “meaningful action by DEQ,” although they did win a health assessment and enhanced monitoring for Hopewell.

Besa was also critical of Hopewell’s city council for what he called their inaction.

“And the city council is aware of the long running problems with the plant,” Besa said. “They chose to ignore them.”

The company has not made an official statement since the reporting of the violations ran on Thursday.

On the same day that The Times-Dispatch published the regulatory documents, a group of 340 workers at the Hopewell plant went on strike for better wages. The job action does not affect the company’s other facilities.

That strike is ongoing, with company CEO Erin Kane saying they have taken “substantial contingency measures” to remain operational while the workers strike.

