Amid questions about its fiscal management, Hopewell City suffered a blow when the state said it would not reimburse the local government $1.5 million to cover the cost of programs that help needy children.

The state Office of Children’s Services has said it will not cover Hopewell’s childhood programs — which include foster care and assistance for children with special needs — until the city comes into compliance.

“We’ve put a hold on reimbursing their expenses,” said Kristy Wharton, chief financial officer with the Office of Children’s Services.

Wharton said that the last reimbursement they provided to Hopewell’s CSA program was in February, and that the city would be eligible to requalify once its finances are in order.

The state agency began making noises about pulling the funding last fall. Scott Reiner, executive director of the Office of Children’s Services, wrote to Hopewell officials with concerns in late September.

Reiner described “numerous areas of non-compliance” with reporting requirements attached to the money, including failure to report how the money was being spent.

Reiner later scheduled a “good faith” meeting with city officials in October, the letter said. Four months later, the state ultimately pushed pause on payments for their programs.

In Hopewell, money from CSA pays for roughly 74% of Hopewell’s CSA program, with the remaining 26% coming from the city itself. Without state help, the city is now on the hook for the entirety of their expenses, Wharton said.

“They need some help,” said Wharton.

This month, independent auditors delivered a worrying report on the state of the city’s finances — which include a yearslong delay in audits that have left the city without a credit rating. The city has been without that rating since 2018.

Cities need credit in order to fund capital projects, like school repairs.

Auditors ultimately concluded that they could not even do a full audit because they were not able to get all the financial documents they needed from the city.

“They’re either unavailable, which is bad, or they weren’t being given over,” said State Del. Carrie Coyner, who represents Hopewell in the Virginia House of Delegates. “The leadership has failed to put policies and procedures in play to keep these things from happening.”

Interim City Manager Concetta Manker did not respond to a request for comment.

The city has been beleaguered by staffing problems in city government positions. Last summer, former City Manager March Altman left for a job with the City of Petersburg. Manker was appointed to run the city in his stead. She was formerly the city’s IT director.

The city is also at risk of losing funding for Head Start — the federal child care program — according to the independent auditors. The city has been prescribed a “turnaround plan” by the state secretary of finance.

The plan details “achievable” goals to get the city back on track, with some early benchmark dates arriving as soon as June.

