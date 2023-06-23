Hopewell officials say the city is getting back on track financially after a harrowing few months of having auditors rummage through their books.
The city has put out a bid for an accountant to help it resolve years of missed audits. It regained some state funding to children’s programs. And, says Mayor Johnny Partin, the commitment to right the ship is paramount.
“This is one of my top priorities as mayor. Getting these issues addressed so we can move forward as a city,” said Partin.
Last month, State Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings trekked to a Hopewell City Council meeting and described the city’s finances as a “five-alarm fire.”
The visit came in the wake of the state triggering an independent audit of Hopewell’s finances. The auditors found years of missed accounting, and discovered that the city had lost its credit rating.
Cities need a credit rating in order to borrow money. Not having a credit rating makes it difficult, if not impossible, to fund infrastructure projects.
Most recently, the city had funding pulled from the State Office of Children’s Services, which supports foster care programs and assistance for children with special needs. Agency Executive Director Scott Reiner said they had identified “numerous areas of non-compliance,” with reporting requirements attached to the money.
On June 12, Reiner reversed course, writing to the city manager that the decision was “reflective of progress” made by the city. “It will be imperative to demonstrate continued progress,” Reiner said.
Partin said this month the City Council also funded a number of new positions, including an internal auditor with grant management responsibilities.
The city’s school system came close to losing funding for Head Start, the federal child care program.
However, in a letter shared by Partin, school superintendent Melody Hackney said they, too, had an auditor who would help them correct their books and stave off any federal penalties.
“The auditor has assured us that this is appropriate timing to complete it to satisfy Headstart[sic] requirements,” said Hackney.
Luca Powell (804) 649-6103
@luca_a_powell on Twitter
Luca Powell
