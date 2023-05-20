A recently released state audit paints a worrying picture of the city of Hopewell’s financial position.

Auditors found that the city is years behind on its own financial reporting, that city agencies are undermanned and undertrained, and that some federal programs might soon disappear if long-standing administrative issues are not addressed.

Last year, the state intervened to order a D.C. consulting group to analyze the city’s books over the past five years. The firm held a meeting with Hopewell City Council members on May 11 to deliver their final report.

Auditors described shortcomings that led to an “inability for the city to understand its true cash position, cash and fund balances,” and that it was “unclear” if “controls even exist to reconcile revenues and expenses,” incurred by the city.

For example, different reports used by the city show discrepancies of millions of dollars in agency accounts. The city of Hopewell has already hired an external contractor to help address the discrepancies and backlog.

But the immediate consequences are that the city has no credit rating. Without a credit rating, the city has become unable to issue debt. Hopewell’s “AA” credit rating was withdrawn in 2018 by ratings agencies that cited the city’s “lack of financial disclosure.”

Virginia localities typically issue debt in order to borrow money for building projects — like schools, libraries and roadwork. The city has not done that since 2015, the auditors wrote.

The auditors also believe that the city could lose its Head Start program — a federal child care program that serves children between the ages of 3 and 5 — if the city does not begin to catch up on its audits.

“In particular, the District’s Head Start program is currently at risk of losing Federal funding,” auditors explained.

The audit was commissioned in December by the Virginia Secretary of Finance. The consulting group that performed the audit was the D.C.-based Alvarez & Marsal.

Auditors cautioned that findings were limited because the city of Hopewell only turned over less than two-thirds of the documents they initially requested. The city left out regular financial audits, which it did not have, from 2019 to 2022.

“After six weeks of efforts, of the requested items, the City only provided 59% (48 of 82) of requested documents,” auditors wrote.

Hopewell’s city government is structured such that day-to-day decision-making is handled by the city manager. The current city manager is Concetta Manker, who is serving in an interim role.

Manker declined to respond to requests for comment on the audit reports.

The audit recommends the city create a dedicated office to steer the city’s financial turnaround. The office’s priorities, when it is created, should be to catch up on years worth of overdue paperwork so that it can look to the future.

Council member Mike Harris, who represents Hopewell’s 2nd Ward, expressed concern about losing Head Start — and said that the city’s response to the worrying report would be “crucial to what we’re trying to do here.”

Harris said the City Council is waiting for Manker to deliver a budget for their approval by June 5. The council is then aiming to approve the budget by the end of that month.

The audit also identified issues with how the city issues rebates to industrial partners — like WestRock, AdvanSix and Ashland Specialty Ingredients. The companies contribute significantly to the city’s water and wastewater infrastructure.

And it said the city needed to hire a grants manager to ensure accountability and efficiency in how it distributed COVID relief dollars.

The audit did not identify any clear misuse of funds and said the city is currently compliant with relief funding reporting requirements.