At a meeting of Hopewell’s city council, Virginia’s Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings urged the city to prioritize getting its finances in order – weeks
after a state-commissioned audit found as many as eight years of missing audits.
‘This is a five-alarm fire. It’s been burning at a five-alarm level for a long time,” said Cummings. “This cannot continue. Every year things get more challenging. You’ve got to get to a position where you can see the light.”
The Tuesday meeting began with a closed session, which opened an hour later into a discussion with a representative of Alvarez and Marsal, the firm that conducted the city’s audit. Nancy Zielke, a managing director with the consulting firm, flew in from Kansas City to attend the meeting.
Zielke told city councilors that they were unlikely to receive a “clean audit,” meaning an audit in which the city’s checkbooks are fully reconciled and explainable. The city needs at least three years of clean audits to regain its credit rating -- and without the credit rating, it cannot issue bonds.
Without bonds, the city is handicapped financially because it can’t generate money to fix roads, schools, or other capital projects.
As councilmember Rita Joyner described it, “you can see around this city, and you can see that we have needs – desperate needs – and we can’t fund them.”
The meeting came roughly a month after the locality received findings from Alvarez and Marsal, the auditors hired late last year by the state Secretary of Finance.
Their report found deficiencies in Hopewell’s finances: among them late or nonexistent annual financial audits and a back-up of compliance reporting that could lead them
losing millions of dollars in funding from grants.
Zielke prescribed two short-term actions. The first was to create a team solely tasked with getting the city caught up on audits. The other was to create a temporary project management office to oversee the rehabbing of the city’s financial department
“Get caught up, address internal controls, put in place better planning, as well as better oversight and reconciliation processes,” said Zielke.
Zielke fielded questions, as well as frustration, from officials in the council chamber. The meeting was live-streamed, and thus available to residents online.
Vice Mayor Jasmine Gore said that members of the public watching may get the wrong impression about the ability of city councilors to unilaterally tie up the city's financial problems. Some of the responsibility lies with past councilors, with past financial directors, and with a city treasurer who, as an elected official, is not an employee of the city council or the city manager.
“It’s important to understand our jurisdiction. From the outside looking in you would think we can snap our fingers and fix everything, but we can’t,” said Gore, who also represents Hopewell’s 4th Ward.
Councilor Dominic R. Holloway, who represents Hopewell’s 7th ward, cautioned laying blame on the current treasurer, Shannon Foskey. Foskey was elected to the position in 2021.
“I don’t want citizens going in whipping a lasso thinking hey we need to replace the treasurer,” said Holloway. “These issues have been in place a long time.”
Hopewell has been plagued by staffing problems. Some have been exacerbated by city council, who have debated hiring decisions, in recent years. Last summer, Hopewell's city manager left for a job in Petersburg, leaving the city with an interim manager, Concetta Manker, the city's former IT director.
Councilor Brenda Pelham said they arrived where they are today because of inexperience in key areas of city government. She said city council should take responsibility for not holding those employees to higher standards.
“I don’t think we’ve held our people accountable, our staff accountable. As a city councilor I’ll take that,” said Pelham.
Gore asked Secretary Cummings if the state would be able to offer more money to help the city pay for outside accounting help. Cummings clarified that for the time being, the Commonwealth's coffers were closed.
Jasmine Gore was elected to Hopewell's City Council two months shy of her 26th birthday. One of her major pushes as a councilor is advocating for a series of youth programs because "we need to find ways to empower the younger generations that currently have in the city as well as entice young families to raise their children in the City of Hopewell."
DEAN HOFFMEYER/times-dispatch
“At this point in time we do not have additional resources,” said Cummings, saying that the audit was already on the ‘balance sheet of the Commonwealth’.
Cummings told councilors that the financial repairs have to start with “what’s embedded in their budget and Hopewell starting to take ownership of fixing this problem.”
Del. Carrie Coyner, who represents Hopewell, was disappointed in councilors' reaction to the state’s help.
She said that Cummings and Zielke had arrived with the expectation of being invited into the closed session to offer help on hiring decisions, but were not invited to do so. The result of the closed session was one appointment to the city’s equalization department.
“That’s a disservice to this city. It’s irresponsible to not even take their advice or listen to it,” said Coyner. “You have experts that have been paid by the state and you’re not willing to listen to them because you don’t want to make hard personnel decisions.”
The 50 places where homes are taking the longest to sell
Where home sales are slowing down
The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year with homes selling the fastest in the summer months and slowest in the winter. Year over year, however, the U.S. real estate market has seen homes typically selling quicker and quicker.
Slowing home sales can be a sign that a given market is more buyer-friendly. It can also signal a mismatch between prospective homebuyers' purchasing power and market conditions.
Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are selling the slowest using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the most days listed for sale for the month of September with the metros with the most home sales being ranked higher in case of ties. Metros with over 300 home sales in September were included.
Canva
#50. Vallejo, CA
- Median days on market: 41
- Total homes sold: 409
- Median sale price: $580,000
California Droning // Shutterstock
#49. Boulder, CO
- Median days on market: 41
- Total homes sold: 433
- Median sale price: $728,950
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#48. Greeley, CO
- Median days on market: 41
- Total homes sold: 556
- Median sale price: $472,000
Pixabay
#47. Topeka, KS
- Median days on market: 42
- Total homes sold: 305
- Median sale price: $179,900
America's Power // Wikicommons
#46. Hickory, NC
- Median days on market: 42
- Total homes sold: 360
- Median sale price: $249,000
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Provo, UT
- Median days on market: 42
- Total homes sold: 732
- Median sale price: $510,000
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Anaheim, CA
- Median days on market: 42
- Total homes sold: 2,058
- Median sale price: $962,500
mtungate // Wikimedia Commons
#43. New Brunswick, NJ
- Median days on market: 42
- Total homes sold: 3,205
- Median sale price: $460,000
Forevaclevah // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Ocean City, NJ
- Median days on market: 43
- Total homes sold: 309
- Median sale price: $549,900
JoshE3 // Wikicommons
#41. Toledo, OH
- Median days on market: 43
- Total homes sold: 726
- Median sale price: $175,750
Michael Shake // Shutterstock
#40. Port St. Lucie, FL
- Median days on market: 43
- Total homes sold: 857
- Median sale price: $390,000
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#39. Greenville, SC
- Median days on market: 43
- Total homes sold: 1,234
- Median sale price: $320,000
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Birmingham, AL
- Median days on market: 43
- Total homes sold: 1,357
- Median sale price: $280,000
M Floyd // Flickr
#37. Riverside, CA
- Median days on market: 43
- Total homes sold: 4,140
- Median sale price: $545,000
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#36. Los Angeles, CA
- Median days on market: 43
- Total homes sold: 4,693
- Median sale price: $840,000
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#35. New Haven, CT
- Median days on market: 44
- Total homes sold: 979
- Median sale price: $300,000
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Sioux Falls, SD
- Median days on market: 45
- Total homes sold: 394
- Median sale price: $313,500
Seabear70// Wikimedia
#33. Panama City, FL
- Median days on market: 45
- Total homes sold: 474
- Median sale price: $394,000
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Kennewick, WA
- Median days on market: 46
- Total homes sold: 349
- Median sale price: $445,000
Public Domain
#31. Milwaukee, WI
- Median days on market: 46
- Total homes sold: 1,836
- Median sale price: $295,000
Max Pixel
#30. Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Median days on market: 46
- Total homes sold: 2,455
- Median sale price: $394,000
KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Las Vegas, NV
- Median days on market: 46
- Total homes sold: 2,578
- Median sale price: $423,000
randy andy // Shutterstock
#28. Phoenix, AZ
- Median days on market: 46
- Total homes sold: 5,900
- Median sale price: $450,000
DPPed// Wikimedia
#27. Oxnard, CA
- Median days on market: 47
- Total homes sold: 611
- Median sale price: $792,500
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Austin, TX
- Median days on market: 47
- Total homes sold: 2,769
- Median sale price: $475,000
Pixabay
#25. Salem, OR
- Median days on market: 48
- Total homes sold: 418
- Median sale price: $445,000
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#24. Knoxville, TN
- Median days on market: 48
- Total homes sold: 1,222
- Median sale price: $329,000
David Wilson // Flickr
#23. Tucson, AZ
- Median days on market: 48
- Total homes sold: 1,227
- Median sale price: $350,370
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#22. Prescott Valley, AZ
- Median days on market: 49
- Total homes sold: 337
- Median sale price: $515,000
Martha.baden // Wikimedia
#21. Reno, NV
- Median days on market: 49
- Total homes sold: 584
- Median sale price: $510,000
Lómelinde // Wikicommons
#20. Madison, WI
- Median days on market: 49
- Total homes sold: 816
- Median sale price: $362,000
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#19. Pensacola, FL
- Median days on market: 49
- Total homes sold: 908
- Median sale price: $320,000
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons
#18. New York, NY
- Median days on market: 49
- Total homes sold: 5,996
- Median sale price: $680,000
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#17. Green Bay, WI
- Median days on market: 50
- Total homes sold: 337
- Median sale price: $268,800
Chris Rand//Wikicommons
#16. Bridgeport, CT
- Median days on market: 50
- Total homes sold: 1,124
- Median sale price: $549,000
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia
#15. West Palm Beach, FL
- Median days on market: 50
- Total homes sold: 2,173
- Median sale price: $435,000
D Ramey Logan // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Miami, FL
- Median days on market: 50
- Total homes sold: 2,297
- Median sale price: $475,000
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Appleton, WI
- Median days on market: 51
- Total homes sold: 301
- Median sale price: $280,000
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Tallahassee, FL
- Median days on market: 51
- Total homes sold: 430
- Median sale price: $275,000
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia
#11. Asheville, NC
- Median days on market: 51
- Total homes sold: 759
- Median sale price: $429,195
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#10. Elgin, IL
- Median days on market: 51
- Total homes sold: 972
- Median sale price: $297,788
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Lebanon, NH
- Median days on market: 52
- Total homes sold: 360
- Median sale price: $337,500
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Honolulu, HI
- Median days on market: 52
- Total homes sold: 761
- Median sale price: $700,000
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#7. Pittsburgh, PA
- Median days on market: 52
- Total homes sold: 2,319
- Median sale price: $219,900
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#6. Charleston, SC
- Median days on market: 53
- Total homes sold: 1,309
- Median sale price: $414,630
Ken L. // Flickr
#5. Lake County, IL
- Median days on market: 54
- Total homes sold: 1,069
- Median sale price: $310,000
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Palm Bay, FL
- Median days on market: 56
- Total homes sold: 1,046
- Median sale price: $355,000
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia
#3. Chicago, IL
- Median days on market: 57
- Total homes sold: 7,810
- Median sale price: $305,000
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#2. Atlantic City, NJ
- Median days on market: 63
- Total homes sold: 383
- Median sale price: $301,000
Dough4872 // Wikicommons
#1. Myrtle Beach, SC
- Median days on market: 65
- Total homes sold: 1,777
- Median sale price: $335,000
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images
Data reporting by Elena Cox. Story editing by Jeff Inglis.
StacieStauffSmith Photos // Shutterstock