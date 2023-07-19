A fractured Hopewell City Council this week appointed Concetta Manker, the city’s former information technology manager, to lead the locality’s daunting financial turnaround.

The vote Tuesday underscored fault lines in the council that have come to the fore since auditors found that the city has weathered years of financial mismanagement — most notably in the form of late audits that have left the city unable to issue debt. Problems with audits date to 2014.

Manker did not respond immediately to an interview request on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this year, Virginia State Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings intervened, ordering an outside audit and outlining steps the city should take to get back on track. Cummings, a former financial executive, repeatedly stressed the need to bring in experienced help to get the municipality's books in order.

Cummings on July 7 sent a letter offering $200,000 to help the council find such an executive. The Hopewell Chamber of Commerce also wrote a letter to councilors, asking them to “adhere to the state’s roadmap” for a turnaround plan.

But the city council's vote appears to have been a rebuke of those outside suggestions.

After a closed session, a faction of councilors emerged to vote “no” on allowing public comment at the unusually well-attended special council meeting. The group included city council members Janice Denton, Mike Harris, Dominic Holloway and Jasmine Gore. Gore is also the vice mayor.

Community faces financial hurdles

The councilors then voted “no” on a motion to accept Cummings’ offer to help find an outside executive, and then voted in Manker, who took up the interim city manager post last fall, to step into the role officially.

All of their votes were opposed by Mayor John Partin and city council members Rita Joyner and Brenda Pelham. Vice Mayor Gore, Holloway and Denton did not return requests for comment.

Harris stood by his vote, saying that he had confidence in Manker after six months of working with her in an interim capacity.

“Working with her, I can say that I’m satisfied with her performance,” said Harris. "I’m satisfied that she can do what it is that we need to do to get back in good working order in regards to the audits.”

Partin said he was “praying that Dr. Manker is up to the task,” and described the vote as city council “thumbing their nose at the state.”

“I am very disappointed in city council for refusing the state's generous help,” said Partin. “We have long-standing audit issues, and we need strong, seasoned and experienced leadership with municipal finance experience.”

Rita Joyner, who voted against Manker, said the votes underscored “a level of denial” in city council about the city’s finances, as well as the political optics of being micromanaged by the Youngkin administration.

Joyner said that Manker is “very capable,” but said she is worried that “she’s learning on the job, and we require someone with expertise."

Pelham was outspoken during the meeting, calling city councilors “a bunch of wimps” as they voted against allowing public comment and discussing Manker’s qualifications.

“That was a slap in the face,” said Pelham. “Anyone can see that this was not good for the city. We’re not in the position were you can appoint a neophyte when you’re five years behind.”

'I’m disappointed'

Hopewell City Council’s squabbles occur against a backdrop of delayed capital projects, said Joyner, including an urgent need to finance new fire stations in developing southeastern parts of Hopewell, which she said the city had previously been unable to finance.

Currently, the city cannot take on debt because it lacks a credit rating. It has not had a credit rating since 2017, when it was pulled due to the city’s lack of audit reports.

“This has public safety implications,” said Joyner. “We need another fire station that can respond to incidents in that area.”

Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, who represents Hopewell in the Virginia General Assembly, said she was frustrated that the council seemed to be ignoring state help. The audit, conducted by outside firm Alvarez and Marsal, cost $350,000.

“They spent taxpayer money to deliver that report,” said Coyner. “I’m disappointed, and I think it’s by the fact that this city council doesn’t act as a council. But at the end of the day, these are local issues.”

Susan Benton, a new Hopewell resident, said the decision to mute public comment was “jaw-dropping.”

“I was so, so, disappointed,” said Benton, a former consultant to county and city governments with the International City/County Management Association.

Harris said the decision to exclude public comment was not out of the ordinary for the meeting, which was called to vote on two agenda items — one of them being the city manager appointment. There had been discussion with residents, Harris said.

“This isn’t something that hasn’t been talked about,” said Harris. “This has been one of the hottest items in the city.”

Harris added that the council had received vitriolic texts from residents, including threats and allegations that the city council is “ruining the city”.

“The city obviously has real needs, the sidewalks are in disrepair, the roads are in disrepair, our children need real programming,” Benton. “All of that is not getting attended to because we don't have the finances.”