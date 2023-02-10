Richmond is well on its way to spending its $155 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation with more than half funding child and family services.

Justin May, the city’s budget and strategic planning director, said that as the city nears the two-year anniversary of receiving the funds from the federal government to aid with the pandemic, careful planning has gone into determining where the money will go as well as being strategic in identifying city needs all while remaining within the federal guideline parameters.

“We have had minimal time to design, award, contract, implement and expend this funding,” May said during a City Council committee meeting this week. “We want to make sure that we are strategic in this process, that we plan and we act and make sure we are doing this correctly.”

In 2021, the department developed an outline as to how it would utilize the money as well as identifying six different funding streams which focus on housing, business, health, environment, safety and child and family services.

Of the six, the city plans to utilize the bulk of the funds, $81 million, on child and family services, May said.

Presently, the city plans to allocate $32 million toward housing initiatives, $19.2 million toward environmental initiatives, $8.9 million on infrastructure and business, $8.2 million on public safety and $5 million on its health trust fund.

While the majority of funds will be allocated to child and family services, funding ranges widely from childcare support and family crisis to a new community center and the development of a new nature trail.

According to May, the city received its ARPA funds in two allotments. The federal government issued the first $77.5 million mid-2021 and the second a year later. However, the department didn’t receive the final go-ahead until November 2022.

With two months to plan for the distribution of the second allotment, May said the city is making good progress and is on track to meet its December 2026 funding deadline.

To date, the city, with the help of several community organizations tasked with helping handle and tackle allocations, has expended roughly $8.6 million of its total amount. In order to meet funding demands, May said $35.5 million will be spent by community partners.

With nearly 30 different items to fund, some of the city’s big ticket items include:

$64 million to create and/or redevelop four community centers;

$20 million to an affordable housing trust fund;

$12.5 million to address stormwater control;

$12 million to redevelop two public housing developments;

$9 million to purchase and develop the James River Branch Trail;

$5 million to fund first responders hazard pay;

$5 million to create a health trust equity fund; and

$4.2 million to create an environmentally-friendly home rehabilitation program.

Some of the smaller ticket items include:

$2 million for childcare and parental support;

$2 million in city beautification efforts,

$2 million for enhanced lighting and cameras for public safety;

$2 million for Texas Beach and the North Bank Tower repairs;

$1.5 million climate risk assessment and implementation;

$1.5 million in gun violence prevention:

$1 million in family crisis funding;

$1 million for small business support; and

$1 million for lead line replacement.

Through these funding streams, the city plans to better the community and create better opportunities for folks. Several of the ongoing projects are in the developmental phase and will continue to be funded as they progress but folks should expect to see more aid and ongoing construction in the upcoming months and years, May said.

