The American Civil Liberties Union’s Virginia chapter has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on behalf of three Central American immigrants who they say are being detained unlawfully in Virginia jails against the instruction of federal policy.

It alleges that the immigrants, one from Honduras and two from El Salvador, won a legal protection that prevents their deportation back to their home countries. The protection was won by demonstrating to an immigration judge that doing so would expose them to being tortured or killed.

Despite winning that protection, ICE has not yet released the men, the suit says.

One of the detainees, German Cano Fuentes, was picked up in a traffic stop in August. His lawyers say he fled to the U.S. in 2021.

In March of this year, a judge ruled that Fuentes faced a significant threat of persecution by El Salvadoran gangs and police, and blocked his deportation on humanitarian reasons. Cano Fuentes, who is 29, has remained incarcerated in Virginia since that ruling.

His lawyer, Sophia Gregg, said Cano Fuentes has been “languishing in a jail in the middle of nowhere Virginia.”

She also believes that the case underscores rogue behaviors at the Washington Field Office of ICE, which handles removals in D.C. and Virginia.

Gregg, who has worked in immigration law since 2016, says ICE has long had a nationwide policy “favoring a non-citizen’s release” for individuals who win human rights protections, like Fuentes and his fellow plaintiffs.

In 2021, that policy was reiterated in a memo from ICE’s then-acting director, Tae Johnson, who said the policy helps preserve the agency’s “limited detention resources.”

However, Gregg says Fuentes’ case demonstrates that the Washington Field Office is not following those instructions.

In late July, Erik Weiss, a deputy from the field office, told Cano Fuentes that he could not be released because he had not proved he was not a flight risk or that he would not “pose a danger to the community.”

“This is a pattern of the Washington Field Office,” Gregg said. “They’re not following what Secretary Mayorkas has laid out as the policy of ICE.”

The ACLU believes that the three men remain detained because the agency still hopes to deport them to a different country or to a “third-party” country. However, none of the men in question has relationships with other countries, she said, which makes the identification of a country willing to accept them nearly impossible.

James Covington, a spokesperson for ICE, did not return a request for comment.

The suit was announced by ACLU VA in tandem with a broader push to litigate more immigrants rights’ cases. In the past, the ACLU has focused on advocating against anti-trans policies, solitary confinement and voting restrictions.

“Our new Immigrants’ Rights project will bring extra firepower to the existing fight by using our signature mix of litigation, policy, and organizing capacity to advocate for fairness in Virginia courts,” according to the group's news release on Friday.

