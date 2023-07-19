Jackson Ward may soon be at the forefront of growth and revitalization late next year as the city pushes forward its community plan.

The historic Black neighborhood, called the "Black Wall Street" and the "Harlem of the South," has taken several hits throughout the years — primarily, the direct result of racist political actions by an all-white 1940s City Council that sought to neutralize the Black voting power.

The neighborhood was further isolated from the city through gerrymandering, and the construction of public housing and a highway, now a portion of interstates 64 and 95, which effectively cut the neighborhood in half, destroyed numerous homes and caused community separation. The neighborhood is bounded by the expressway, north Second and Belvedere, and East Broad streets.

According to the the city planning department, the city decimated the neighborhood's mixed-use streets, disrupted street networks, decentralized the city, incentivized white flight to the suburbs and displaced 10% of the city's Black population at the time.

While the actions were devastating to the community that once did and still do call the neighborhood home, the city has made strides to address problems it helped create decades prior through reconnection and revitalization efforts.

The plan, a three-fold program that targets the neighborhood, its residents and their homes, will create avenues for better amenities, safe streets, good schools and active businesses as well as replace distressed public and assisted housing with high-quality mixed-income housing.

“We want the history to help inform our future so that we don’t displace people and that we continue to uplift Black ownership and excellence in this community that has such a storied history,” Pechin said.

Project is funded through $450,000 grant

The multi-year project is partially funded by a $450,000 U.S. Housing and Development Authority’s Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant, which aims to transform neighborhoods “struggling to address the interconnected challenges of distressed housing, inadequate schools, poor health, high crime and a lack of capital.”

However, in order to receive funds, the city is required to submit a comprehensive plan by the end of the year. The department submitted a draft in mid-May.

Additionally, the department is required to construct an early action physical improvement. Following the Planning Commission's unanimous vote Monday afternoon, the city plans to construct a splash pad in the neighborhood for kids to play and cool off.

The 190-page draft, as written, and if approved, sees both short and long-term goals that coincide with other ongoing city projects and plans.

With five themes and 20 goals outlined in the draft, some of the short-term goals include initial clean-up efforts, the creation of green spaces, adding additional lighting and rezoning future land maps to expand historic districts – all of which are initiatives that align with the city’s RVAGreen 2050 plan as well as its Richmond 300 master plan.

Likewise, some of its long-term goals like addressing publicly owned assets, like the Calhoun Recreation Center, and improving sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure and bus access are also included goals in the city’s Vision Zero plan which pushes for more green infrastructure and access.

However, its largest initiatives align with the department Reconnect Jackson Ward, which will eventually result in the reconnection of north and south Jackson Ward by building a multimodal path, bridge or park over the highway to connect Gilpin Court to Jackson Ward, Downtown and Northside.

In February, the city received $1.35 million in federal dollars as a portion of a larger $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021. The funding is dedicated to creating competitive grants geared at reconnecting primarily historic Black communities displaced by highways and other construction.

In line with this initiative, the city plans to launch a major rehaul of Gilpin Court – one of Richmond’s six public housing projects.

For the first time in its history, the city will create a mixed-income based community in a public housing complex. So, instead of a complex being 100% public housing, the goal is to construct both affordable and market-rate housing intermixed with replacement public homes.

By creating a community intertwined together in the same buildings, as neighbors, indistinguishable from one another, the goal is to lessen the stigma of public housing and provide equal opportunities to everyone in the community.

Earlier this year, Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority CEO Steven Nesmith told The Times-Dispatch that creating mixed-income housing is one of his top priorities after receiving a $14 million federal grant to renovate the city’s public housing units – which make up some of the oldest complexes in the country.

In order to do so, the authority will have to demolish Gilpin Court. Pechin said the goal is to limit as much displacement as possible through a build-first and phasing strategy. This includes building on unused authority land first, moving residents there and then demolishing buildings in phases.

This project is expected to create additional affordable housing units.

"We talked a lot about preparing residents for the demolition of Gilpin, which will happen over several phases," Pechin said. "A major focus for our efforts as we're looking to implement the plan and develop strategies that ensure displacement does not occur."

Community plan started in winter 2022

Other goals outlined in the draft include creating a full-time position to oversee the community plan, implementing anti-substance abuse and mental health group programs in the area, improving bus signage, improving visibility along sidewalks and intersections, developing an interactive historic map that uses the 1950 U.S. Census to showcase were descendants and relatives lived at one time and creating a reparations task force to study the long-term effects of racist policies and recommend remediation strategies.

The draft saw support from several councilmembers on the committee with many citing it as long overdue. Richmond City Councilwoman Ann Frances-Lambert, third district representative, posed questions regarding community input and trust citing the importance of public involvement.

"Past developments that have occurred and the city has brought a lot of mistrust," Lambert said. "When I was elected, this project was starting. So, one of the things that community was asking was is this going to happen."

Pechin said the plan is the result of not only city development but also the community with the overarching goal to develop a project that meets their needs and that they are happy to see and sign off on.

The department kicked off its community plan in the winter 2022. In that time, it outlined a plan, hosted numerous community town halls, heard from the community and partnered with other agencies to develop a final draft. Following any input from the city’s elected officials, the department expects to submit a final plan by November with the goal to begin implementing it by spring 2024.

