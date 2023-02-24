Jackson Ward is on its way to better transportation, access to public spaces and future development thanks to a promised $1.35 million in federal grant funds.

The funding comes from a portion of federal money dedicated to creating competitive grants geared at reconnecting primarily historic Black communities displaced by highways and other construction within the larger $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021.

Maritza Pechin, the city’s deputy director for the Office of Equitable Development, said the funds will go toward the city’s overall Reconnect Jackson Ward plan — a government-led, community-based initiative to acknowledge previous displacement, address problem areas and develop a strategic plan to reconnect the historic Black neighborhood to other parts of the city.

The project, which was established in the city’s Richmond 300 plan, kicked off last year with a state-funded feasibility study to determine how it could best put a lid on the highway without further disturbing the community. In order to do so, the office focused heavily on community engagement and input, Pechin said.

After the study finished, the office realized it needed more time, effort and funds to create a better plan. As a result, Pechin said the funds obtained through the grant will go toward further building onto that plan.

“We realized that we needed a little bit more time and effort spent, like just planning what the reconnection would look like. So, this grant from the federal government will help us do just that,” Pechin said. “We can plan and get some good drawings and engineering done on what the physical infrastructure would look like.”

The announcement of the funding comes from the offices of Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine, who hailed the grant as a step in the right direction and a feat of bipartisan legislation.

Following the 1950s construction of interstates 64 and 95, Jackson Ward, a redlined district, was physically and economically separated from downtown Richmond, a factor that still sees ramifications today.

The construction of the Richmond-Petersburg Turnpike, which became a part of the interstate system, displaced 10% of the city’s Black population and damaged a vibrant community coined “the Harlem of the South.”

Poverty rates are twice as high and the median household income is three times lower on the north side of I-95 than the part of Jackson Ward south of the interstate, according to U.S. census data.

In recent years, Jackson Ward has seen interest from numerous people including U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who took a walking tour of the district in late 2021 to see for himself the ramifications of 1950s architectural segregation and subsequent gentrification.

The city’s grant submission to the federal government received support from several politicians, including Buttigieg, Warner and Kaine, who wrote letters of support for the funding.

The City Council approved an ordinance earlier this year to receive and accept the funding that includes a small percent match on behalf of the city. So Pechin and her team can begin their work of further funding the project.

