If the James River is the heart of Richmond, it is about to beat a lot stronger.

Residents and tourists, park-goers and city slickers, hikers and bikers, nature-lovers and concert-goers will have more access to the riverfront following the city of Richmond’s purchase of more than four acres of land at Dock Street.

“The riverfront space is the most valuable space in the city from a conservation and ecological standpoint,” said Giles Garrison, superintendent of the James River Park System. “This is an incredible space for people to come picnic and bring their families.”

The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, the Capital Region Land Conservancy and the Conservation Fund partnered with the city to acquire parcels at 3011 and 3021 Dock St., a thick sliver of trees and grassy patches that abuts the James River in a trendy area dotted by loft apartment buildings and restaurants along the Virginia Capital Trail.

Federal funding through the Land and Water Conservation Fund State and Local Assistance Program will help create a connected riverfront.

“Protecting Dock Street property will ensure that this important, historic view of Richmond will remain unobstructed for future generations to enjoy,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said. “We are enhancing the riverfront for Richmonders and for those who come from outside, and that helps us spread tourism dollars. This is a big deal, and we look forward to adding more green space.”

Garrison said the park system has been tracking new data showing that the James River receives around 5 million visitors annually, up from the 2 million that was cited in previous years. With the need for public space around the river increasing, Richmond has made multiple investments in surrounding areas.

The cost of acquiring the Dock Street parcels was $4.3 million.

“These are the sort of investments that competitive cities make,” Stoney said.

With the nearby Brown’s Island already serving as a host for entertainment events, the Dock Street property could bring additional concerts and festivals to Richmond and accommodate larger crowds, according to Stoney.

“I think this space we have right down here, along the James on the eastern portion of the river, is also an ideal place for events,” he said. “So you’re going to see the city continue to invest here, and it’s my hope that this becomes one of the top venues in the country.”

The acquisition allows for the completion of the Virginia Capital Trail, which officials have been working on since U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., held Richmond’s mayoral office more than two decades ago. The conservation of Dock Street also will expand city-owned parkland in the city’s East End.

“We are known as a city of culture; we are known as a city of history, but we are really now known as a city that celebrates nature, and does it in a way that welcomes all Richmonders and those from elsewhere to enjoy what we have,” Kaine said.

He noted that the Great American Outdoors Act has produced more than 400 conservation projects in Virginia by authorizing LWCF funding, with more still to come in Richmond and the commonwealth.

“We still have a big job to do in terms of cleaning up (Combined Sewer Overflow) into the river, and the city can’t do all of it,” Kaine added. “And so at the federal level, whether it’s dedicated infrastructure funding or whether it’s the use of funds from the American Rescue Plan, we’re trying to make the river plan.”

In addition to the recreational benefits, the project’s collaborators wish to preserve the historic developments of the James River that began centuries ago.

“There’s an incredibly refreshing experience coming down to the water,” said Parker Agelasto, executive director of the Capital Region Land Conservancy. “Adding and connecting the parks and being able to expand the effort is a generational, exponential growth of Richmond’s plan.”

From the Archives: The James River James River James River James River James River James River James River James River James River