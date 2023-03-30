Democratic women in the state Senate say they cannot support state Sen. Joe Morrissey’s bid for re-election and are endorsing his primary challenger, former Del. Lashrecse Aird.

All six Democratic women senators — Mamie Locke, of Hampton; Louise Lucas, of Portsmouth; Janet Howell, of Fairfax; Barbara Favola, of Arlington; Jennifer Boysko, of Fairfax; and Ghazala Hashmi, of Richmond — joined in the endorsement, saying it “lifts up a candidate who has been a strong and unrelenting voice for women’s rights, reproductive healthcare, social justice, and equity.”

On the other hand, the six members of the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus said, “Morrissey has a long history of being on the wrong side of values that matter” to Democrats.

“His public behavior has, for years, drawn attention to himself rather than to the needs of his constituents,” their joint statement said, calling for accountability and personal responsibility and adding that his actions have been “divisive and destructive.”

They did not cite specifics.

Morrissey has been involved in a public feud with his estranged wife this year over his unproven allegations about her care of their children, while he has been disbarred twice and, for a time, had to commute to the General Assembly from jail after his Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2015. Gov. Ralph Northam later pardoned him of that offense.

Aird, who served in the House of Delegates for three terms, represented a Petersburg-anchored district after her election in 2015 until her defeat by Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, in 2021.

“Aird has the experience, grassroots familiarity, and temperament to serve the constituents of [Senate District] 13 well and effectively,” the caucus said. “During her time in office, she established herself as an effective legislator on numerous issues and worked collaborative with colleagues to pass impactful legislation.”

In her last year as a legislator, she sponsored successful bills that barred police departments from using facial recognition technology and that said public colleges and universities, except for Virginia Military Institute and University of Virginia’s Law School, could not ask about applicants’ criminal records or deny admission because of a criminal history.

Morrissey said the caucus members appear to be making abortion the main issue in the primary race.

“Sadly, if you don’t agree 100% with their position on abortion, then, you’re out,” he said. “I have made my position on abortion crystal clear. I am a practicing Catholic who is personally opposed to abortion. However, I believe it is a private decision between a woman and her physician and that legislators should not be telling women what to do with their bodies.”

He said Aird’s position is out of step with the district, noting that she supported a bill that would have allowed women to have an abortion up to the day before delivery.

“I am saddened, but not surprised, that the women in the Senate Democratic Caucus have attempted to make abortion the only issue,” Morrissey said. “It is not. It’s about criminal justice reform, the environment, affordable housing and economic growth in the 13th Senate District.”

In the past General Assembly, he sponsored successful bills to limit the use of solitary confinement in prisons, but had less luck with efforts to limit the fees jails can charge inmates and to end mandatory consecutive prison sentences that can keep inmates behind bars for decades.

