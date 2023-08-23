Richmond is receiving a healthy fiscal boost in its continued efforts to improve the health of the James River.

Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va. and Mark Warner, D-Va., secured $750,000 toward reworking the natural buffer along the James River. The funding was part of the Senate’s fiscal year 2024 draft funding bills.

“The James River is the heart of Richmond,” Kaine said in a statement. “This funding would help ensure Virginians can enjoy outdoor recreation along the James for generations to come and improve water quality for Richmonders.”

The spending dollars would also go toward rerouting the Virginia Capital Trail, with the intention of preventing pollutants from running off into the river.

“Generations of Richmond residents have relied on the James River as a key source of drinking water and a beautiful spot for outdoor activities,” Warner said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to see $750,000 going straight to preserving this invaluable natural resource in the latest version of the government spending bill, and I’m ready to work hard to get it passed as part of the final law.”

The city has taken recent steps toward preserving the James River for its 2 million annual visitors. In July, Mayor Levar Stoney announced the city’s purchase of four acres on Dock Street, with plans to enhance surrounding parks and nature areas.

The trail rerouting would include moving it off the road onto the new Dock Street property.

“We are super excited about rerouting the Capital Trail,” said Cat Anthony, executive director of the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation. “Any way that we can re-establish that property back to nature, making sure the James River is protected and the Capital Trail is connected and that water quality is going to be better for residents is just even better.”

With the bipartisan-sponsored bills being directed toward key priorities throughout the Commonwealth, Richmond will look to use that support to make the busiest section of the Capital Trail a more attractive spot for visitors.

“It’s a huge bang for tourism, economic development, health and wellness, transportation,” Anthony added. “It’s great to see the city and also legislators making this a priority, cause it is a priority for our citizens.”

