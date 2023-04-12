Richmond is getting its first female city attorney.

The City Council on Monday unanimously voted to appoint Laura K. Drewry, who fills the position left vacant by Haskell C. Brown III.

Brown resigned last month after he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He worked in the city for nearly 25 years.

Drewry will serve as the city’s chief legal advisor, will provide legal representation on behalf of the City Council and administration, and will manage and oversee the Richmond Office of City Attorney.

“I pledge to you all to work really hard and be successful in this position and to serve you and to serve the city and to work with a majority woman council — that’s the true inspiration,” Drewry said.

The decision to appoint a new city attorney comes after several closed-session meetings in which the council discussed applications and, ultimately, decided who would represent them.

Previously, Drewry served as the deputy city attorney of the Division of Civil Litigation and has worked in some capacity in the attorney’s office for nearly 20 years. Drewry received a law degree from George Mason University.

“She has served the city and served us well for many years,” Seventh District Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille said. “We greatly appreciate that and your willingness to step up as well as to be the first in terms of female leadership within our city attorney’s office.”

