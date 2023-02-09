For the first time in months, Northside’s Carolina Express convenience store is now able to sell alcohol following a Virginia ABC license reinstatement – a decision that comes with a 13-point contingency agreement and a year-long probation.

Following a slew of violent crimes, the agency revoked the 3100 Carolina Ave. store’s license, temporarily stopping any sale of alcohol or lottery tickets after an investigation in the fall. Store owners were not immediately available to comment.

The agreement, signed by the Richmond convenience store owners and initiated by Councilmember Ellen Robertson and Virginia ABC, requires the retailer to comply with 13 items if it wants to continue selling alcohol – a primary source of revenue for the stores.

The contingencies include:

instituting 15-minute parking for customers only;

installing no trespassing signage in the parking lot and on the front doors;

contracting with a towing company to enforce new restrictions;

implementing a no firearms policy with accompanying signage;

removing items associated with narcotics use including digital scales, glass pipes, steel wool and grinders;

removing any skill-based games;

changing store closing hours to 11 p.m.;

hiring two Department of Criminal Justice Services-certified security guards that will be on the premises Thursday through Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m., and one officer on duty Sunday through Wednesday, 5 to 11 p.m.;

installing and maintaining a surveillance system for both the interior and exterior of the premises and have someone available at all operating hours to give to law enforcement;

establishing a ban list that includes trespassers;

placing visual and/or physical barriers in the parking lot to prevent parking in non-designated areas and establish a plan with Richmond Police and Virginia ABC to deter loitering;

prohibiting the sell of single-serve alcoholic beverages for a preliminary six months; and

cooperating with a 12-month probation period.

If the store fails to comply with any of the contingencies it will lose its license.

A series of violent incidents happened at the location last year. At the time, the market was undergoing a change in ownership and operating on a temporary alcohol permit issued in August to give the new owner’s application time to process.

While operating under the temporary license, seven people, including a juvenile, were shot outside of the store in a three-month period. Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Public outreach continued the push for reform as neighbors argued the store was a hub for gun violence.

Tom Kirby, chief of Virginia ABC Law Enforcement, said the store’s owners, the agency and local government came together to find a solution.

“This was a very collaborative effort,” Kirby said. “This agreement was reached together with ABC, RPD, council and probably, most importantly, the licensee. They have to be willing to meet in the middle and I think that’s what we’ve done here.”

According to state code, Virginia ABC reserves the right to suspend and revoke licenses as it sees fit within the perimeters of the law. This includes investigating and responding to licensed establishments that have experienced a number of violent crimes.

Robertson, who represents the district the store is located in, said: “Many tireless efforts went into this, and we believe this is a gamechanger for the entire city. We must continue fostering a sense of community."

Months prior, Robertson spearheaded community-led meetings to discuss the onslaught of violence – an initiative that led to mass neighborhood support and input. Folks pushed to make the store more community-friendly and to be a part of the neighborhood.

Some of the suggestions, like getting rid of skill-based gambling machines, were reflected in the final agreement.

Attention around Carolina Express sparked further discussion regarding convenience stores across the city with many people questioning the role they play in neighborhoods.

As discussions continued, the issue found its way onto City Council’s docket as they ultimately unanimously voted in December to support a resolution to amend its ordinance regarding convenience stores.

According to the resolution, the city will establish a specific zoning district for neighborhood-based convenience stores and stores will no longer be built “by-right” outside of those designated spots.

If anyone is looking to open a store in the city, they will have to do so in that specific zoning district or they will have to submit a proposal through the planning and zoning department, receive a recommendation by the Planning Commission and ultimately, receive final approval by City Council.

According to the council, by putting restrictions on potential business owners, the goal is to alleviate crime, focus on more neighborhood-friendly establishments and create long-term solutions.

After weeks of the agreement in place, there have been no more reported instances at Carolina Express.

The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' for 2023 📷 Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 9, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023