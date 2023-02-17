An 11th-hour call from the Office of Attorney General Jason Miyares is behind the reason why a House bill to reform solitary confinement has hit the skids.

During the current legislative session, two bills have been introduced to reform solitary confinement of inmates, one in the House of Delegates and another in the state Senate. The House’s version was sponsored by Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach.

Both initially included requirements that Virginia would no longer hold prisoners for more than 15 days.

But recently, after a conference on the House’s version of the bill, Davis said he received a call from a staff member in Miyares’ office who asked him to pull the 15-day limit.

“The concern expressed by the attorney general’s office was that, if we put it in code, and didn’t list all potential exceptions, then something might arise and open up an avenue for litigation,” Davis said.

The Department of Corrections maintains that it does not allow solitary confinement, but “restorative housing.”

The operative difference is that prisoners get several more hours outside of their cells in a fenced-in, cubic cage. The majority of their time is still spent in a small single-window cell.

Miyares’ spokesperson, Victoria LaCivita, confirmed the attorney general’s position on the reforms, stating that the office communicated with Davis on behalf of the DOC.

“VDOC has significant security-related considerations for holding an inmate in restorative housing, and those concerns do not necessarily dissipate within 15 days,” said LaCivita, adding that the Senate’s version of the bill “puts the state at risk of lawsuits.”

LaCivita gave an example of an inmate committing a murder while in prison and said that releasing inmates back to a general prison population after 15 days would expose the state to litigation.

A competing version of solitary reform legislation still has life, but its sponsor, state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, balked at lifting a 15-day limit in solitary for inmates.

On Tuesday, Morrissey said he was “drawing a line in the sand” on the 15-day provision. “I am simply not relinquishing on that 15-day provision. It is written in cement for me.”

International groups, like Amnesty International and the United Nations, have publicly taken positions describing solitary confinement like conditions enduring beyond 15 days as torture.

Morrissey, who presented bills to reform solitary in 2021 and 2022, said he had not gotten a call from Miyares’ office.

Advocates for reform have said they do not want any bill if it is not Morrissey’s version. The Virginia Coalition for Solitary Confinement, in a statement issued Tuesday, has echoed the same opinion.

“The international standard for solitary confinement is 15 days; anything longer is deemed torture,” said David Lindsey, executive director of Interfaith Action for Human Rights and a member of the coalition. “Any reform on solitary confinement must have a 15-day limit.”

The group’s chair, McGennis Williams, pointed out that the bill risks expanding solitary like conditions for offenders. Davis’ bill includes language that would allow prisons to place an offender in solitary for “threatening the orderly operation of the facility.”

Williams said that justification had not existed before.

The last-minute tweaks to the bill have also been critiqued by Virginia’s ACLU, which has successfully sued the DOC on behalf of several prisoners who had been held in solitary conditions for years.

“Any bill whose goal is to strengthen protections for people held in solitary confinement must include provisions limiting the amount of time someone can be held there,” said Vishal Agraharkar, senior staff attorney with the ACLU of Virginia. “The multiple changes inserted into the bill at the 11th hour would allow VADOC to continue to place people in solitary conditions indefinitely, and for flimsy justifications.”

Vishal also pointed out that, without an oversight body to monitor DOC’s promises, the legislation is an invitation for the department to self-police on whether it actually complies with reforms. Such an oversight bill died in the legislature on Monday.

The bill would have put an ombudsman in charge of overseeing how DOC complies with state law, as well as how it spends its money.

“Now that lawmakers have ensured there will be no independent oversight body, there’s no way to ensure that VADOC complies with the limited provisions remaining in the bill — making it particularly audacious to call it the ‘end’ to solitary confinement in the Commonwealth,” Agraharkar said.

The bills will now be conferenced in private by legislators, including Davis and Morrissey, who have both expressed their confidence that they can work together to find a compromise. If the two parties cannot find compromise, both bills run the risk of dying this session.

